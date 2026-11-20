GTA 6 brought out all the big hits for their rap radio stations. New generations get to be exposed to the kind of hip-hop that made the South the undisputed juggernaut it was for decades. From Jeezy to Gucci Mane to Trick Daddy and Rick Ross, it certainly represents an accurate depiction of Florida.

However, there are some hits in the that only the deepest of regional hip-hop fans might know. You have to be of a certain age range and/or you have to be from the South to really come to terms with them. Grand Theft Auto gives them that stage.

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Consequently, we picked out three songs from GTA 6 and its Dirty South Classics radio station that deserves a second run with fans. That way, newer generations can come to appreciate past hits even more. Hopefully, it’ll also encourage them to check out more from the artist or just generally encourage more curiosity in how they listen to music.

Three Slept On Southern Rap Classics Resurrected Through The Radio on GTA 6

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“Who Dat” by JT Money and Solé

It could’ve been very easy for Rockstar to chuck some of the expected Florida rap greats onto their radio stations and called it a day. As long as you didn’t miss Trick Daddy, Kodak Black, and Rick Ross, only real hip-hop heads and Floridians would’ve batted an eye.

But going the extra mile to highlight JT Money demonstrates the importance of accuracy for the creators of GTA 6. You can’t quite tell the story of Miami hip-hop without him. His roots connect back to the 80s, serving as protégé under Uncle Luke of 2 Live Crew fame. Moreover, musically, once you hear the hook, you’re guaranteed to mutter it to yourself all day.

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“Still Ballin’” by 2Pac and Trick Daddy

It’s very easy to wonder ‘what if’ when it comes to Tupac. If he lived long enough, who would he have collaborated with? Would he have spread his wings to different regions? After he made amends with the likes of A Tribe Called Quest and De La Soul, could they have gotten together? Given his beat selection, it would’ve been very natural for him to head down south and collaborate with the likes of Master P and the rest of No Limit.

The posthumous “Still Ballin’” gives us a sneak glimpse at what that reality could’ve looked like, pairing Pac with Miami legend Trick Daddy. The production is prototypical for hip-hop’s excess in the 2000s; the beat wouldn’t have sounded out of place as a backing track for MTV Cribs. But still, Tupac’s charisma shines through. Its presence on GTA 6 allows fans to wonder what could’ve been next for him if he wasn’t tragically murdered.

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“Choppa Style” by Choppa and Master P

Florida and Louisiana carry a sort of kinship in hip-hop. Both of them can have this humid, swampy kind of nature, depending on the region. Moreover, both Miami and New Orleans have their signature bounce that make them unlike any other city in the world.

Consequently, it adds up for “Choppa Style” to have its place on GTA 6. You get its addictive tempo and danceability, and that’s before you even get to Master P’s extremely silly, lighthearted verse. “Indonesia don’t tease ya/I’m in the Benz with a bow-legged beaver,” the No Limit legend rapped in a series of words I guarantee you haven’t heard put together before.

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