3-found-dead-in-the-snow-after-suspected-gas-poisoning-near-japanese-hot-spring

The presence of hydrogen sulfide is what makes Takayuki Onsen’s hot springs a must-see destination for many. But too much of anything can be a bad thing—and in this case, deadly.

Three people, all of whom worked at nearby Kagetsu Highland Hotel, were found dead after reportedly inhaling too much of the deadly gas, according to The Guardian. The three were at the site doing a maintenance check but never returned to the hotel. That’s when police began to search the area before eventually discovering the bodies alongside a snowy mountain.

The search party had to head out with a breathing apparatus, which paints a picture of how lethal the gases can be if heavily consumed. The reason that this routine check wound up fatal is most likely due to the large build-up of snow in the area.

It’s likely that “extremely high” levels of hydrogen sulfide were gathered in the accumulation. That’s because geothermal heat creates depressions that can hold the dangerous gas rather than disperse it, according to Professor Takeshi Oba at Tokai University.

3 Dead After Suspected Gas Poisoning Near Japanese Hot Spring

Hydrogen sulfide is a colorless gas that has a smell often described as that of rotten eggs. In small doses, the gases can be safe. They’re often associated with hot springs due to their proximity to volcanoes. It’s suggested that anyone who is at one of these locations spends no more than 15-30 minutes at a time in a hot spring, though that can lower to 10 minutes if the water temperature reaches a certain level.

Deaths in hot springs, unfortunately, are a dark part of the otherwise relaxing bath. Yellowstone, for example, has seen its fair share of lives lost, though many of the deaths have been a result of people falling into the boiling water. Places like Iceland and Alaska have some of the most highly sought-after hot springs for bathing due to their richness in minerals that are said to be beneficial to the body.

There was a previous incident in Japan that saw three maintenance workers suffer the same feat after performing a check-up on the local hot springs. That one occurred in Akita.