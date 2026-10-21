3 Fourth-Wave Emo Bands That We’re Hoping Will Reunite in 2027

In the late 2000s, the third wave of emo wrapped up. Some suggest this transition from the third wave to the fourth wave of emo occurred around 2008 and 2009. As the third wave saw the genre explode into the commercial mainstream, the fourth wave took steps back. These bands blended elements of second-wave emo and pop-punk to create a wave reminiscent of, and influenced by, the 1990s. As some defining fourth-wave emo bands remain together and touring today, that’s not the case for all. These are the three fourth-wave emo bands that we’re hoping will reunite in 2027.

Title Fight

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One of the main groups that bridged the gap between the third wave and fourth wave in Title Fight. Their 2009 EP, The Last Thing You Forget, presented a new direction for emo going into the 2010s. They brilliantly followed up with their debut album, Shed, released in 2011. At this point, the band had distanced themselves from their pop-punk on their EP, and they delivered a fresh new sound to emo. They continued this with Floral Green in 2012, which added elements of shoegaze to their sound. With Hyperview in 2015, the band fully embraced this shoegaze direction, pushing emo into new terrain.

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Title Fight became the template group for many bands that emerged during the fourth wave of emo. Though the band never officially broke up or announced a hiatus, they’ve been inactive since 2018. Ned Russin, the band’s vocalist and bass player, has been focused on his band Glitterer. His brother, drummer Ben Russin, joined Citizen, another pioneering fourth-wave band. Guitarist Jamie Rhoden has been focused on personal endeavors, stepping away from major touring while their other guitarist, Shane Moran, joined the band Turnover. They did briefly reunite at Ben Russin’s wedding in July 2026, though no formal reunion has been set.

Modern Baseball

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This defining fourth-wave emo band out of Philadelphia was only active for about six years. During this time, they released three defining fourth-wave emo albums. Their debut, Sports, is among the most influential emo albums released in the 2010s. They followed up with You’re Gonna Miss It All in 2014, a title that describes the short-lived band to a T. Their final album, Holy Ghost, was released in 2016.

Modern Baseball went on an indefinite hiatus on 2017 due to mental health issues, burnout from extensive touring and an attempt to preserve their personal friendships among members. They’ve also never announce an official breakup, the band has been inactive since 2017. Members have started other projects such as Slaughter Beach and Dog.

The Brave Little Abacus

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One of the earliest bands to contribute to the fourth wave of emo formed in Sandown, New Hampshire. The Brave Little Abacus blended elements of math rock into their brand of emo. Formed in 2007, they self-released two studio albums and split up following the release of their 2012 EP, Okumay.

Members went on to form the power pop band Me In Capris, while keyboardist Zack Kelly-Onett became a modern classical musician. Their drummer, Adam Demirjian, has been active in Me In Capris and in the power pop band Lilith, based in Boston. They’re considered one of the most underrated fourth-wave emo bands, and their return would solidify their place among the emo revivalists of the era.

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