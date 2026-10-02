3 Fourth Wave Emo Bands Who Carried the Torch Into the 2010s

In the 2000s, third-wave emo bands made the genre a mainstream sensation. The rise of emo in the 2000s was similar to grunge in the 90s. Key elements of emo infiltrated other genres and the mainstream as well. At this point, emo bands incorporated elements of goth, featuring black, white, or red clothing primarily. But by the mid 2010s, the “scene kids” and fashion trends began disappearing, and fourth-wave emo bands were more reminiscent of the 1990s second-wave emo bands. Not only in this fashion sense, but in their sound as well.

The Hotelier

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Originally named The Hotel Year, the band changed their name to The Hotelier in December 2013. Their 2011 debut, released under their original name, was an essential release helping ignite the fourth wave of emo. Tracks such as “An Ode To The Nite Ratz Club” became staples of the band’s early sound. Their sophomore album, following their name change, further solidified their place at the forefront of this fourth wave. In 2016, their third album featured a group of naked elderly individuals on the cover. It’s certainly one of the most unique album covers in emo history.

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Modern Baseball

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Formed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Modern Baseball followed in the footsteps of the city’s favorite pop-punk band, The Wonder Years. Where The Wonder Years slightly dabbled in emo, Modern Baseball helped usher in the fourth wave. Their 2012 debut, Sports, became one of the most defining emo releases in the 2010s. In 2014, their sophomore release peaked at No. 15 on the US Independent Albums chart. Modern Baseball released their third and final album, Holy Ghost, on May 13, 2016. It went to No. 1 on the US Vinyl Albums chart, following a vinyl revival around that same time. Additionally, it peaked at No. 3 on the Top Alternative Albums chart.

Tigers Jaw

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This band is much like how Jimmy Eat World landed right between the second and third waves of emo. Tigers Jaw released their debut in 2006, right at the peak of the third wave of emo. As a result, they ushered in the fourth wave of emo with their 2008 self-titled album.

The reissue of this album featured an album cover with the most deliciously looking slice of cheese pizza being transferred onto a paper plate. This imagery catered perfectly to Tumblr-scrolling emo fans. This EP set the band up to be one of the primary fourth-wave emo bands of the 2010s. They also benefited from the vinyl revival in the mid-2010s, when their 2017 album peaked at No. 13 on the Vinyl Albums chart. The band continues to tour and release new music in 2026.

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