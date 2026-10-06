At the end of the 2000s and well into the 2010s, the fourth wave of emo took the genre back a few decades. Where 2000s emo invaded the mainstream and became more commercialized than before, fourth-wave emo bands reverted to elements of second-wave emo in the 90s, and even elements of the 80s first-wave emo. As the leaves change and fall to the ground with a cool breeze ahead of winter, here are 3 fourth-wave emo songs that belong on your fall playlist this year.

“Right Through” by Citizen

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On the first listen, you’ll instantly discover why this song fits your fall playlist. The pre-chorus states, “And I know that it gets colder at this time of year / And I know that it gets colder when the lies fly by”. Later in the track, the full band joins in chanting these lines together on repeat. Not only that, but tonally, Citizen’s often-overlooked 2011 debut EP matches the fall season. The band immediately offered a mature alternative to emo, and they were praised for it. Despite several lineup changes, they have released six studio albums since. Their newest, Halcyon Blues, was released on August 7, 2026.

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“Memorial Field” by Title Fight

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In 2009, Title Fight blended emo, pop-punk, and post-hardcore while still sounding unique. “Memorial Field” from the band’s debut EP, The Last Thing You Forget, takes you to a teenager’s heartbreak in Kingston, Pennsylvania. In the opening verse, I’ve always pictured the events taking place in the fall, even though nothing specific suggests that.

“It was quiet while we walked through Kingston / Hand in hand, the street lights led us to where you lived / We were alone / And all you could say was ‘All good things must come to an end.”

Title Fight no longer performs together, though bassist and vocalist Ned Russin now fronts the band Glitterer. His brother and former Title Fight drummer, Ben Russin, joined Citizen in 2021 and has released two albums with the band.

“Leather Jacket” by Joyce Manor

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Joyce Manor stood out among other fourth-wave emo bands with their high-energy punk rock edge. This is heard on “Leather Jacket” from the band’s highly praised 2011 self-titled debut album. The meaning of the track is simple: his former love has returned to school in a new leather jacket. And since they’ve had this leather jacket, they’ve not been the same. Many return to school at the end of the summer months, leading into the fall season. It’s the time of year to get your jackets out. Just be careful who you become when you wear one.

“In your new leather jacket, you’re somebody else / And it’s not nice to meet you in a fortress of self / Thanks to your new leather jacket, we’re nobodies now / Pack of cigarettes, I empty out.”

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