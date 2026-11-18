Whether it’s to express creativity or simply to see someone who looks like them in a game, players can use character creators to build a character from the ground up. Facial features and hair, build, eye color, clothing, and more are all available options, offering an enticing level of personalization. Here are three games from this year where gamers can originate their own character.

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1. Code Vein II

Code Vein II offers plenty of preset models to choose from once players decide on a male or female character. When it comes to facial features, not only can players choose from nine presets, but they can determine their character’s eye color – including giving them heterochromia, with one eye being a different color than the other. Players can also choose hairstyle and color, including curls, before selecting from over 20 voice options for male and female characters.

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Steam even lets players test the character creator before they buy the game. A character creator demo is available on the platform. In the content creator, players can use photo mode to test how their character looks in different poses and weather conditions, including rain and lightning. They can also see how their character would look in different backdrops with photo mode.

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2. Nioh 3

The character creator in Nioh 3 offers a wide range of base customization, including height, facial structure, build – from musculature to specifying the look of arms, legs, and torso – and head size. Players can customize skin texture before adding makeup. The game offers a wide range of preset faces for both male and female characters, though players can tweak facial features, including cheekbone depth and chin height. Players can even choose which sheathed weapon stance they want to use.

Players have the option to choose between two character models, Ninja and Samurai, which determine the type of weapons and clothing their character can wear. It also impacts how the character moves. Choosing the Ninja lets players use aerial attacks, while the Samurai can use a Deflect move to parry enemy onslaughts.

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3. Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

This game offers a wider range of options than previous entries in the Monster Hunter Stories series. Like the other games on this list, it lets players change hair color, eye color, and more. In previous Monster Hunter Stories games, players could make similar choices but were limited in how customizable they could be. In Stories 3, players can not only choose their character’s eye color, but also adjust eyelash length, pupil shape, and eye highlights. Players also have more freedom to choose hair color, shine, and saturation.

More appearance options aren’t the only way Monster Hunter Stories 3 gives players greater freedom. A toggle lets gamers preview what their character will look like as a child before flashbacks occur in the story.

Plus, any character the player builds in the demo carries over into the main game.