3 Games Like ‘Stardew Valley’ That Could Become Your Next Obsession

Stardew Valley is a classic among cozy gamers for a reason: players can nurture crops and farm animals, enjoy fun, exciting combat in the mines, play a fishing minigame, and forge relationships with the citizens of Pelican Town. If you’re looking for new games with similar vibes, here are some options.

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1. Fields of Mistria

An earthquake has rocked the village of Mistria, and the town leaders put out an advertisement offering a homestead for the low, low price of “free” if the new farmer will help put the town back together. Featuring crafting, customization, and relationships with the Mistria townsfolk, Fields of Mistria brings the pixel-art graphics Stardew Valley players know, plus a boost of magic, including the ability to cast spells of your own.

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Fields of Mistria is currently available only on Steam and handheld PC devices like the Steam Deck, though the developers have acknowledged the possibility of porting the game to consoles.

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2. Coral Island

Like Stardew Valley, this game follows a player who’s tired of city life and decides to embark on a new adventure in a small community. Set in the island hamlet of Starlet Town, Coral Island focuses on an environmental narrative, with the town dealing with the consequences of an oil spill and fending off a huge corporation that wants to buy it out. Beyond the usual crops and animals, players can nurture an underwater world, including ocean crops like marinips and sproutfruit, and animals like the mermoo. The game also features magic and mystical creatures like giants and merpeople.

Coral Island is available on PC (Steam and Windows), Xbox, and PlayStation.

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3. Echoes of Plum Grove

The story of Echoes of Plum Grove spans generations, following the original character as they start a farming community after surviving a shipwreck that leaves them stranded and alone. Fortunately, the town of Honeywood steps in, offering this lone survivor a plot of land to revitalize. One thing that makes Echoes of Plum Grove unique is its setting; unlike Coral Island, for example, the game takes place in the 18th century and includes a time-passing mechanic. Time passes dynamically, which means the original character can pass away, leaving the farm to the next generation. The player can also deal with difficult conditions, from smallpox to harsh winters.

Echoes of Plum Grove is available on PC (Steam and Mac), Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Steam Deck.