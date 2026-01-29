3 Great Tracks From the 2000s That Were Actually Cover Songs of Classic Oldies

These songs from the 2000s are memorable for their natural-sounding composition and execution, but they were actually covers of 60s and 70s classics. Were you fooled by any of these, or are you schooled on your golden oldies?

“Emotion” by Destiny’s Child

In 2001, Destiny’s Child recorded a cover of “Emotion” for their album Survivor. The song was originally recorded by Samantha Sang in 1977, giving her a commercial hit that reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, it was written by Barry and Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees, but the group didn’t record their own version until 1994 for an unreleased album. The Bee Gees version eventually ended up on a compilation record, but the Destiny’s Child cover, released as a single on September 4, became a heart-wrenching anthem following the September 11 attacks. It earned significant radio play and was a Top 10 hit in the U.S. Destiny’s Child also dedicated a live performance of “Emotion” to Aaliyah, who had been killed in a plane crash in August 2001.

“The First Cut is the Deepest” by Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow released “The First Cut is the Deepest” on her 2003 compilation album The Very Best of Sheryl Crow. This song became one of her most recognizable hits, staying on the Billboard Hot 100 for 36 weeks. Originally, it was written by Cat Stevens in 1967 and released by P. P. Arnold that April on her album The First Lady of Immediate. Stevens recorded his own version, featured on his December 1967 album New Masters. Several other artists have found success with cover versions of this song. Keith Hampshire in 1973, Rod Stewart in 1977, and Papa Dee in 1995. Sheryl Crow, meanwhile, adapted this cover seamlessly to her style, making it almost sound like it was made for her.

“I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself” by The White Stripes

“I Just Don’t Know What to Do with Myself” became a big hit for Dusty Springfield in 1964. Written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, it was originally recorded by Chuck Jackson in 1962, but was shelved. Tommy Hunt released a version that year, but it didn’t chart. Dusty Springfield’s cover, however, went to No. 3 on the U.K. charts. In 2003, The White Stripes released “I Just Don’t Know What to Do with Myself” as the second single off their album Elephant. It reached No 2 on the U.K. Indie Chart and broke the Top 40 in the U.S., but it wasn’t a runaway success. Instead, it serves as a decent album track to cleanse the palate after the explosive “Seven Nation Army” opener.

