3 Grunge Songs That Were Ahead of Their Time

Before the 90s and the Sub Pop Seattle sound, a lot of early grunge was ahead of its time. Grunge of the 80s wasn’t as established yet and was still a bit inconsistent. In a big way, it benefited from this early lack of definition that would eventually trap many bands in genre prison. Here are just three tracks from 80s grunge that were ahead of their time, presenting a glimpse at grunge in its rawest state.

“Rehab Doll” by Green River

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Green River released their only studio album, Rehab Doll, in 1988 on Sub Pop Records. At this point, the Seattle sound was beginning to form its nucleus, with Nirvana waiting in the wings. But overlapping with that were bands like Mudhoney, Screaming Trees, and Green River. Many of these bands would dissolve by the 90s, going on to form or join up with other groups.

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For example, Jeff Ament and Stone Gossard went from Green River to Mother Love Bone to Pearl Jam. In any case, the title track of Green River’s singular album is a great example of grunge way ahead of its time. Sludgier guitar was a hallmark of 80s grunge, as was a darker, heavier sound. The 90s Seattle style kept the ironic lyrics, sneering vocals, and raw instrumentation. But early grunge was a much heavier animal.

“Flower” by Soundgarden

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Soundgarden helped develop the Seattle sound and took it all the way to the mainstream. But their 90s success often overshadows their early grunge work. Sometimes it can feel like Soundgarden debuted in 1994 with Superunknown. Although there is a bit of truth to that when considering their commercial breakthrough.

Their actual debut, Ultramega OK, came in 1988. While it generally suffers from an overabundance of styles, this album is still an important link in the chain of early grunge. This was Soundgarden finding their footing, and the track “Flower” is a peek behind the curtain of their early experiments. Soundgarden would eventually tighten up, developing a more consistent sound. However, “Flower” is an intricate blend of styles that pull up just at the edge of heavy sludge. It leans solidly alt-rock but with the cynical, sneering vocals of grunge.

“Ground Zero” by Bam Bam

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Tina Bell and Bam Bam are so often overlooked in the history of grunge, despite being one of the earliest progenitors of the genre. Grunge, especially the 90s sound, had white guys in flannel with long greasy hair as its mascot. Tina Bell, a Black woman standing at only 5’2″, didn’t exactly fit the mold of a grunge pioneer. And so her band, which formed in 1983, fell into relative obscurity. Even with future Soundgarden/Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron in the lineup.

Safe to say, Bam Bam was way ahead of its time for the grunge scene. Tracks like “Ground Zero” showcase Bell’s unapologetically raw vocals: smoky, delicate, yet simultaneously solid. Additionally, this track has a distinct post-punk, almost new wave influence. Way ahead of its time for Seattle grunge, but it makes sense for 1984. However, there’s just enough deviance on “Ground Zero” to take it beyond post-punk. It has a grunge texture that set the foundation for the evolving genre in the late 80s and into the 90s.

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