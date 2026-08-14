3 Hard Rock Songs for Anyone Who Has Ever Called a Monster Energy ‘Breakfast’

From 2005 to 2015, Monster Energy was not only a drink but a lifestyle for some. The green “M” logo became a widely recognized symbol, helping define a specific era. Monster Energy flatbill hats, shirts, and sponsored athletes were a huge part of pop culture at the time.

During this time, many would brag about having a Monster Energy for breakfast. 15 years later, we don’t see this as the flex that it was back then. That’s even if it was one in the first place. If you ever called a Monster Energy “breakfast”, these three songs will take you back to that time.

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“everywhere i go” by hollywood undead

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I have to admit, I forgot about Hollywood Undead for many years. Surprisingly, their new music isn’t too shabby. Regardless, the band emerged in 2008 as a marriage of Limp Bizkit, Eminem, and Slipknot. Their debut album, Swan Songs, performed surprisingly well upon release. It peaked at No. 3 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart and No. 22 on the Billboard 200. Rap/rock hits such as “Undead” and “Everywhere I Go” pair perfectly with Monster Energy drinkers everywhere.

“stricken” by disturbed

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I don’t know if Disturbed gets enough credit for how big they were in the 2000s. By 2005, Disturbed had already penned defining hits such as “Down With The Sickness”. 2005’s Ten Thousand Fists was a chart-topping success, hitting No. 1 on the US Billboard 200. A celebratory feat for Monster Energy drinkers everywhere. The album’s second single, “Stricken”, became one of the band’s most recognizable tracks.

“afterlife” by avenged sevenfold

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This hard rock band had the perfect aesthetic for the 2000s. They blended emo fashion, with a mixture of biker bandanas and sunglasses, and generated some of the best metal solos of the decade. Many praised Avenged Sevenfold as pioneering a new era of rock, blending elements of bands such as Alice in Chains and Guns N’ Roses. “Afterlife” is a fan favorite and among the band’s signature tracks. The lyrics were written by their drummer, The Rev, who would pass away just two years later. Coincidentally, the song is about a man who dies too early and goes to heaven.

Photo by David Wolff – Patrick/Redferns