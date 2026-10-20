3 Hardcore Punk Bands That Revived Straight Edge in the 2000s

In 1981, Ian MacKaye of Minor Threat coined the term straight edge. It became a movement within the hardcore punk community, abstaining from the use of drugs and alcohol. This movement vehemently rejected the use of drugs and alcohol, citing a silent class war that was destroying ghetto neighborhoods. With this movement catching on, the hardcore punk community rehabilitated countless hardcore fans throughout the decade.

Straight edge hardcore carried over into the 90s but slightly dissipated towards the end of the decade. Due to this, there was a full straight edge revival in the 2000s. These 3 hardcore punk bands were at the forefront of the revival of straight edge in the 2000s.

Videos by VICE

Have Heart

Play video

One of the main bands to introduce straight edge to a new generation was Have Heart. Fronted by Patrick Flynn, they were a primary fixture in the Boston hardcore scene. Formed in New Bedford, Massachusetts, in 2002, Have Heart released their first EP in 2004, What Counts. With this EP release, the band helped usher in a new era of youth crew hardcore. Additionally, they contributed to the straight edge revival with songs such as “Something More Than Ink”.

They became hardcore icons with their 2006 debut album, The Things We Carry. Their track “Armed With A Mind” became a straight edge anthem. For their sophomore release in 2008, the band transitioned into a post-hardcore sound while carrying over their straight edge ideals. Songs To Scream At The Sun was the band’s final release before their legendary final show on National Edge Day, October 17, 2009. Patrick Flynn and drummer Shawn Costa are now members of the post-hardcore band Fiddlehead, which also features members of Basement.

Champion

Play video

Formed in 1999, Champion was also signed to Bridge 9 Records, much like Have Heart later on. Members of Champion were in other hardcore punk bands hailing from Seattle, Washington, in the late 90s and early 2000s. These included Betrayed, fronted by Champion guitarist Aram Arslanian. Champion released only one studio album, three EPs, and a compilation album before disbanding in 2006. Their only album, Promises Kept, became a defining and foundational straight edge album in 2004.

Their final show was filmed, recorded, and released in 2007 as a DVD/CD combo. This last live performance film will give you a special glimpse into the straight edge movement in Seattle in the mid-2000s.

Carry On

Play video

While Champion emerged from the northern Pacific coast, bands like Carry On emerged in Southern California to help continue the straight edge movement. Formed in 1997, the band released a string of EPs in the late 90s and early 200s. In 2001, they released their only studio release, A Life Less Plagued. It was the first album released by Bridge 9 Records, which became a massively influential hardcore punk label in the 2000s. Members of Carry On went on to form or join bands such as Stand & Fight, Betrayed, Terror, Go It Alone, Internal Affairs, and Piece By Piece.

Photo by Ian Dickson/Redferns