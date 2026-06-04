3 Hit Songs From the 2000s You Probably Forgot Were Covers

These three songs were big hits when they came out in the 2000s, but they were actually all covers. If you forgot about the classic original songs, here’s a reminder.

“It’s My Life” by No Doubt

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In 2003, No Doubt recorded a cover of Talk Talk’s 1984 track “It’s My Life”. The band was on hiatus at the time while Gwen Stefani went solo, and they were putting out a greatest-hits album in the meantime. Their “It’s My Life” cover found commercial success and peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, it was nominated for a Grammy in 2005. Even now, it’s still a staple of contemporary pop radio.

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The original version was Talk Talk’s only Top 40 hit in the U.S., but had more success abroad. In comparison, the two versions have a similar new-wave/post-rock sound. But they clearly differ as products of their time. Talk Talk’s is very much of the 80s, while No Doubt’s has the recognizable pop-rock leanings of the early 2000s.

“My Prerogative” by Britney Spears

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Britney Spears recorded a cover of Bobby Brown’s 1988 single “My Prerogative” for her 2004 greatest-hits album. Her version was rooted in her signature pop sound, but it had become much grittier and sexier since her 1999 debut. In comparison to the original, Spears’ cover aligned more with her image as a 2000s pop icon, while Brown’s was steeped in late-80s hip-hop style.

While Spears’ version received mixed reviews at the time, some critics noted that it represented her perspective as a huge figure in the music industry and her frustrations with that. Others felt that the cover was unnecessary, with one critic calling her a “pop brat careering off the rails.” Still, “My Prerogative” became something like an anthem for pop-star rebellion at the time.

“Year 3000” by The Jonas Brothers

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“Year 3000” was a big hit for The Jonas Brothers in 2007, but it pales in comparison to the 2003 original by pop-rock band Busted. It was great for the 13-and-under crowd, but once you hear the original version, there’s no going back. The cover got massive airplay on Radio Disney, so the more suggestive lyrics had to be changed. This resulted in lines like “Triple-breasted women swim around town, totally naked” becoming “Girls there, with round hair like Star Wars, float above the floor.”

But it was also The Jonas Brothers’ first Top 40 hit, and helped make them a household name. For Busted, they had some mixed feelings initially. In 2016, bassist Matt Willis said, “They paid my mortgage for four years.” Vocalist James Bourne, however, admitted he didn’t like the cover at first. “I didn’t like how they changed words around,” he said. But when the cover’s popularity led to the original being featured in a Simpsons episode, he grew to like it. In 2019, the two bands even performed the song live together.