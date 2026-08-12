3 Hits of the 2000s With Interpolations That You May Not Have Caught the First Time

I can’t be the only millennial who heard these hits without fully recognizing the interpolation that was used. These may have flown over many young heads upon release, only to be realized later on. This is what makes interpolation very effective, compared to samples. An interpolation re-records the melody, chord progression, or lyrics of a previous track onto a new song. These hits of the 2000s used interpolations that you may have missed at the time.

“rich girl” by gwen stefani ft. eve

Play video

Ultimately, this Gwen Stefani track was a remake of the 1993 track Louchie Lou & Michie One. The track was produced by Dr. Dre, who was known to use interpolations throughout his production career. Dre also utilized interpolations with Eminem and Snoop Dogg in the 90s. The 1993 hit and the 2004 remake by Stefani are both interpolations of the song “If I Were A Rich Man” from the musical Fiddler on the Roof. Gwen Stefani’s version peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 4 on the Pop Airplay chart.

Videos by VICE

“we belong together” by mariah carey

Play video

In 2005, Mariah Carey earned her 16th No. 1 hit. That’s an impressive number to this day. Carey has penned a staggering 19 No. 1 hits throughout her career. Her 2005 hit, “We Belong Together”, interpolated two songs at once. The song interpolates lyrics and melody from Bobby Womack’s 1981 hit “If You Think You’re Lonely Now”, which peaked at No. 3 on the US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Additionally, the song interpolated lyrics and melody from “Two Occasions”, a top 10 1987 hit by The Deele. Subsequently, these original writers were credited on Carey’s hit, which is tied as the second-longest-running No. 1 song in US chart history.

“right round” by flo rida ft. kesha

Play video

The lead single from Flo Rida’s 2009 sophomore album, R.O.O.T.S, heavily interpolated a 1984 hit song. “Right Round” unapologetically interpolated the chorus of “You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)” by Dead or Alive. The 1984 hit peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, but topped the charts in multiple countries. Flo Rida’s “Right Round” featured pop star Kesha, and went to No. 1 in 2009. Additionally, it topped the US Pop Airplay chart. The writers of the 1984 Dead or Alive hit were properly credited on Flo Rida’s massive hit.

Photo by Marc Bryan-Brown/WireImage