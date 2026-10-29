3 Hits That Were Strangely Released on Halloween

Halloween is only days away as we listen to all of our spooky favorites. Aside from Halloween-themed releases and songs that just fit the theme of the holiday, not all songs released on October 31 have to do with the holiday. In fact, there’s been plenty of notable hits that you might not realize were released on October 31. Here are 4 hits that were strangely released on Halloween.

“Like a Virgin” by Madonna

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Would you ever assume this iconic Madonna hit is associated with Halloween? There are multiple dates associated with the single’s release, with October 31 being one of them. Radio and new outlets began promoting the single on October 31, ahead of a physical release on November 6. The track peaked at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 in December 1984. The album of the same name peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, earning Madonna her first No. 1 album.

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“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

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Among Queen’s iconic hits, “Bohemian Rhapsody” is the band’s rock opera masterpiece. At the time of its release on October 31, 1975, the track was too long for radio airplay. Queen’s manager and record label insisted that the band release a shorter single. The track ran two minutes longer than traditional radio standards. Lead singer Freddie Mercury gave a copy of the track to Capital Radio DJ Kenny Everett, who aired the song 14 times over a single weekend. Following this, high demand for the track turned it into a rock radio staple. In 1991, the use of the song in the film Wayne’s World gave the song new life, continuing its legacy well into the 90s.

“Livin’ On A Prayer” by Bon Jovi

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In 1986, Bon Jovi released their third album, Slippery When Wet. The hit album produced four hit singles, spending eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Among the singles released, the band earned two back-to-back No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. The album’s lead single, “You Give Love A Bad Name”, went to No. 1 following its release on July 23, 1986. On October 31, 1986, “Livin’ On A Prayer” earned the band another No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, it was the band’s first No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock charts as well.

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