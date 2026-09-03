3 Horror Movie Mashups That Thankfully Never Made It to Theaters

Certain crossovers make perfect sense on paper. As long as you ignore the height difference between King Kong and Godzilla and just have them be the same size, it seems like a no-brainer that you’d bring those characters together. Ditto for ‘80s horror icons Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees, who’d been contemporaries of sorts for most of their fictional careers. But every once in a while, somebody throws an idea on the table that’s so out there it comes across as nothing more than an attempt to cash in on the success of two random franchises, as was the case with these failed proposals…

3. FREDDY VS. CHUCKY

While appearing on the Necronomicast podcast in 2017, Child’s Play creator Don Mancini revealed that he’s talked a lot about doing a Freddy vs. Chucky movie entitled Child’s Play on Elm Street. His idea, which he hasn’t been able to get off the ground so far, is to make the film a horror version of the 1988 Steve Martin-Michael Caine comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Chucky would somehow end up on Elm Street, where he’d run into Freddy, and the two would initially get along because they’re fans of each other’s work. The love fest is short-lived, however, as they eventually come to the realization that Elm Street isn’t big enough for the two of them.

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2. MICHAEL MYERS VS. PINHEAD

According to Hellraiser’s Doug Bradley, the folks at Dimension Films were actually considering doing a Hellraiser–Halloween crossover (reportedly intended to be called Helloween) before Freddy vs. Jason had been released. Evidently, studio executives didn’t think it would do well until Freddy vs. Jason turned out to be a success, at which time they attempted to rush Helloween into production. Clive Barker and John Carpenter were supposedly even interested in being involved at one point. In the end, Halloween producer Moustapha Akkad reportedly opposed the concept, and the plans were quietly abandoned.

1. CANDYMAN VS. LEPRECHAUN

Back in 2019, Candyman star Tony Todd told Dread Central that he was once pitched on the possibility of crossing over with Warwick Davis’s character from the Leprechaun movies. “I saw it, and I said, ‘I will never be involved in something like that,’” Todd recalled. “Once a horror character becomes something of an icon, reluctantly or not, you have to treat that with respect. I remember watching Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein continuously as a kid and being amazed that my horror legends were making a comedy,” he continued. Todd went on to say, “I guess there are some ways to make something like that work, but I wasn’t interested in doing that with Candyman.”