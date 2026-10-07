3 Huge Video Game Movies Coming to Theaters Soon

From family-friendly flicks like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, to pulse-pounding offerings like Iron Lung and Return to Silent Hill, video games have been jumping from the joystick to the big screen. And the trend is far from over – here are some upcoming movies hitting theaters in 2026 and beyond.

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1. Street Fighter – October 16, 2026

Starring: Jason Momoa, Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Calliana Li

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The first Street Fighter game hit arcades in 1987, introducing players to characters like Chun Li, Gouken, and the main character, Ryu. Despite what the name suggests, very few fights actually take place in the streets. Instead, Ryu faces off against a wide variety of opponents, typically either in martial arts tournaments or in training for one. Street Fighter made the move from arcades to home consoles in 1991 with Street Fighter 2020: The Final Fight, which was released on the NES – and now the series is making the move to theater.

Featuring Andrew Koji as Ryu and Noah Centineo as his American counterpart, Ken Masters, the Street Fighter film brings the two characters together – along with familiar names like Chun Li (Calliana Li), M. Bison (David Dastmalchian), and Blanka (Jason Momoa) – to face off in a tournament. Produced by Paramount Pictures, the movie will hit U.S. theaters on October 16th.

For anyone who wants to experience Street Fighter before the movie comes out, the Street Fighter 30th Collection, which includes the original Street Fighter, Street Fighter II, and more, is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Street Fighter 6 is also available on Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

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2. Sonic the Hedgehog 4 – March 19, 2027

Starring: Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, Kristen Bell, Idris Elba

Even if you aren’t familiar with video games, Sonic the Hedgehog is probably a familiar character. The little blue hedgehog with the need for speed has been a pop culture mainstay since 1991, when the first Sonic game was released on the SEGA Genesis. The Sonic games pit Sonic and his friends Amy, Tails, and Knuckles against evil scientist Dr. Robotnik, who – like many an evil scientist before and after – aims to take over the world. Since his first platformer, Sonic has spawned a wealth of other media, from animated TV shows and movies to comic books.

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 reunites Ben Schwartz, who voices Sonic, Idris Elba as the red echidna Knuckles, Jim Carrey as their nemesis Dr. Robotnik, and James Marsden as Tom, Sonic’s adoptive father and his friends’ dad. The film introduces Amy in her first main character role, voiced by Kristen Bell. With Amy joining the crew, they will face off against a new adversary, Metal Sonic, whose voice actor remains under wraps. The film is slated to come out March 19, 2027.

It’s fortunate audiences have plenty of time before the new film releases, because a wide range of games is available to explore, including original platformers like Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2, or modern releases like Sonic Frontiers (2022) and Shadow Generations (2024). Titles are available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

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3. The Legend of Zelda – April 30, 2027

Starring: Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Bo Bragason, Uli Latukefu, Dichen Lachman

Though the main character, Link, doesn’t have much to say out loud beyond grunts, yells, and the occasional “Come on!”, Link, Princess Zelda, and their world of Hyrule have captured the imagination of gamers for decades. Throughout the franchise, various incarnations of Link and Zelda must fight darkness encroaching on Hyrule, driven by the monstrous sorcerer Ganondorf. The first game was released in 1986 on the NES and has since been followed by 20 mainline games, with the most recent being Echoes of Wisdom in 2024. The remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is coming out in November of this year.

The Legend of Zelda movie offers an original story, though it looks like it will follow familiar beats: Link and Zelda team up to protect Hyrule from Ganon, who seeks to use the powerful relic called the Triforce to take over the kingdom. Link will be brought to life by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, who audiences may recognize as Daeron Targaryen from HBO’s House of the Dragon, while Bo Bragason of Renegade Nell will play Princess Zelda. The film also features a posthumous performance from veteran actor Sam Neill.

Anyone looking to explore Hyrule before it hits the big screen should turn to Nintendo consoles, with 14 mainline games available on the Nintendo Switch.