3 Iconic 90s Groups Who Shockingly Never Earned a No. 1 Hit

In the early 1990s, alternative broke into the mainstream and took over pop culture. With this, many bands penned massive hits that somehow never topped the charts. Ultimately, alternative bands weren’t the only ones kept from the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. It may shock you to learn that these iconic 90s groups never earned a No. 1 hit.

Nirvana

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The most shocking group to never earn a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 is Nirvana. As much as the band defined the decade, not only in music but in style as well, they never topped the Hot 100. They did, however, reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with their breakout album, Nevermind. Additionally, Nirvana earned multiple No. 1 hits on the Alternative Airplay chart. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” was the band’s highest-charting hit, peaking at No. 6 on the Hot 100.

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Backstreet Boys

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As huge as boy bands were in the second half of the decade, it’s a shock that this group never earned a No. 1 hit. Their 1997 breakthrough single “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. Also in 1997, the band reissued their self-titled debut album to cater to their newfound US fanbase. Originally, the debut wasn’t released in the US until the success of their sophomore album, Backstreet’s Back. Their single “Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)” peaked at No. 2, though it topped the charts in multiple countries. The same went for their 1999 signature hit “I Want It That Way”, which peaked at No. 6 but topped the charts in 25 countries.

Weezer

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Another iconic 90s band that shockingly never penned a No. 1 hit was Weezer, due to a technicality. Before 1998, Billboard only allowed songs on the Hot 100 that were sold as commercial single CDs in stores. As Weezer released their singles as radio promotional items rather than retail CD singles, they were kept from the Hot 100. This didn’t matter, though, as “Buddy Holly” peaked at No. 2 on the US Modern Rock Tracks chart. “Undone – The Sweater Song” went to No. 6 on the Alternative Airplay chart, and “Say It Ain’t So” peaked at No. 7.

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