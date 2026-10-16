3 Indie Rock Albums That Are the Equivalent of Scream-Crying Into Your Pillow

These three albums fall a little outside the scope of indie rock, but when you’re mining for gems, sometimes you have to follow unsanctioned tunnels. Or something like that. In any case, the following albums lean more Midwest emo-punk-anti-folk, but they offer some of the best scream-crying material around.

‘Free Throw’ by Free Throw

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Free Throw released their self-titled debut EP in 2012, and have since become a beloved fixture of the emo genre. As far as scream-crying music goes, this six-track EP has that covered. It’s emotionally intense and built upon a classic emo sound, practically tailor-made for catharsis.

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Overall, Free Throw has a lot of music that’s good for a pent-up release of anger and frustration. A lot of that comes with the territory of making emo music, but Free Throw also works with punk rock influences. Their sound is high-energy, gritty, and raw, tapping into emotions that are often repressed. The perfect soundtrack to reaching your breaking point.

‘The Dream Is Over’ by PUP

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PUP’s second album, The Dream Is Over, is not only emotionally raw, but it’s also tremendously angry. After PUP’s debut, they toured for nearly two years. While that brought the band closer together, it also caused unmanageable amounts of stress. Additionally, frontman Stefan Babcock developed a hemorrhaging cyst in his vocal cords from the strain. The album’s title is allegedly a direct quote from his doctor.

The Dream Is Over is aggressive yet melodic, catchy yet almost overwhelming in its frustration. Its opening track, “If This Tour Doesn’t Kill You, I Will”, immediately sets the tone, even before Babcock breaks into an agonized shout as the song ramps up. Overall, this album cuts right to the quick lyrically, vocally, and musically.

‘Tomorrow Is Nearly Yesterday and Everyday Is Stupid’ by Crywank

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English band Crywank is technically anti-folk, but their 2013 album Tomorrow Is Nearly Yesterday And Everyday Is Stupid is too good of a scream-crying album to pass up. It’s not the explosive, gritty catharsis of the other two albums. This album is a quiet catharsis, the breakdown that happens at 2 a.m. and leaves your soul cleansed.

While the title of “I Am S**t” is a bit on the nose, the song itself has incredible power. The entire album does, but this is a standout track if we’ve ever heard one. It’s only two minutes long, but those two minutes will make you bury your face in your pillow and scream for how much it hurts.

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