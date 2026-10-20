The following albums often come up in discussions of music that shaped our lives. Depending on what someone was going through when they first listened, an album can become intrinsically linked with a moment in time. Later, when looking back with nostalgia on beloved music, these are just three albums that seem to come up more than once.

‘Give Up’ by The Postal Service

In 2003, Ben Gibbard and Jimmy Tamborello put out one studio album as The Postal Service. Their side project gained a wide audience thanks to Death Cab for Cutie’s breakthrough in the early 2000s and Tamborello’s cult following. Give Up is largely beloved and celebrated more than 20 years later, representing a nostalgic desire for their adolescence or young adult memories.

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Give Up was released at just the right time for many fans in their formative years. Because of this, it often comes up in discussions of iconic Millennial albums. The Postal Service created a blend of live recorded instruments and electronic samples, laying the framework for indietronica. Overall, Give Up is one of those quintessential albums for many fans who managed to find it at the right time.

‘In the Aeroplane Over the Sea’ by Neutral Milk Hotel

Neutral Milk Hotel released In the Aeroplane Over the Sea in 1998, but it has built a lasting popularity based on its initial cult following. The album is a unique blend of indie rock, psych folk, and lo-fi technique. Additionally, it uses unconventional instruments and distortion effects to create an otherworldly collection of tracks.

The nostalgia for In the Aeroplane Over the Sea is fueled by how relevant the album remains. Although it came out in 1998, listeners are still discovering it, and it’s gained new generations of fans. Not only do fans love it, but critics regard the album as a landmark release for indie rock. Overall, In the Aeroplane Over the Sea also comes up often in discussions of favorite albums. Clearly, its status is well-earned.

‘For Emma, Forever Ago’ by Bon Iver

Bon Iver’s debut album is as nostalgic as it is bleak, and fans continue to hold it in high esteem. For Emma, Forever Ago was released independently in 2007 after Justin Vernon isolated himself in his father’s Wisconsin hunting cabin through the winter of 2006. The resulting songs came after he abandoned his previous writing techniques and wrote wordless melodies instead.

The album captures feelings of frustration and mediocrity, but also experiences of lost love and loneliness. Vernon’s folk instrumentation and falsetto vocals create a start backdrop for gut-wrenching lyrics. Fans who found this album in their formative years often discuss it with nostalgic reverence. It’s one of those albums that can end up being the soundtrack to a crucial moment, maintaining its importance forever.

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