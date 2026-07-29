3 Interpolations in 1990s Hip-Hop That Introduced a New Generation to 70s Funk

The difference between interpolation and sampling in music is really simple. Rather than directly sampling a track, interpolation involves recreating the melody, lyrics, or chord progression for a new recording. We’ve seen a recent example of interpolation in 2026. New pop/country sensation Stella Lefty interpolated Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” for her new single, “Boston”. This has led many to wonder what interpolation is and if it’s legal.

It’s totally legal if you obtain the rights to do so. Interpolation has been used numerous times throughout the years. In the 1990s, interpolations in hip-hop introduced a new generation to funk classics of the 1970s that they had never heard before.

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“gangsta’s paradise (feat. lv.)” by coolio

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Coolio penned one of the world’s most successful rap tracks. In 1995, “Gangsta’s Paradise” hit No. 1 in 21 countries. This track brilliantly used interpolation, recreating the rhythm and choral harmonies of Stevie Wonder’s “Pastime Paradise.” Released on Wonder’s Songs In The Key Of Life in 1976, “Pastime Paradise” sounds very ahead of its time anyway. The song was a social and political statement in the 1970s, mentioning segregation and race relations.

This interpolation was approved by Stevie Wonder, who ultimately received a writing credit, but under one condition. He requested that Coolio not use profanity on the track, to which he obliged.

“My NAME IS” BY EMINEM

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A while ago, this one shocked me. While out in public, I overheard Labi Siffre’s “I Got The…” from 1975 playing overhead in a store. A little over two minutes into the song, a short break turned into a very familiar beat to my 90s kid ear. Suddenly, I realized that an interpolation was used for Eminem’s 1999 hit “My Name Is”. Producer Dr. Dre came up with this interpolation, and he and Eminem recorded the track in one hour.

Much like Stevie Wonder and Coolio, Labi Siffre approved and received credit, but on one condition. He requested Eminem remove the homophobic lyrics within the song as Siffre was openly gay. They obliged, and the track hard-launched Eminem’s career as his debut single.

“who am i (what’s my name)” by snoop dogg

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Snoop Dogg’s 1993 album Doggystyle was one of the most charismatic releases of early 90s hip hop. Dr. Dre produced this one as well, which is most likely where he got the idea for interpolation on Eminem’s debut LP. They used multiple interpolations on “Who Am I (What’s My Name)”. The track features samples and interpolations from George Clinton’s “Atomic Dog” in the chorus. Also, a bass line from “(Not Just) Knee Deep)” by Funkadelic was used. It was effective, as the track hit No. 1 on the US Hot Rap Songs chart in 1993.

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