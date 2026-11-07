3 Legendary Artists Who Need Their Own Biopics Immediately

We’re in the age of the biopic. It’s likely because it allows younger generations to learn about past icons without having to read about them. Sometimes, there’s too much lore to really get a good grasp from those who aren’t inherently curious. Ultimately, if there is too much legwork involved, people won’t care enough to dig. They want stylized cliff notes. Biopics allow them to dig into an easily accessible experience.

Music has been especially effective in this medium. So far, people have adored the Timothée Chalamet-led A Complete Unknown. Moreover, Michael grossed over a billion dollars at the box office, becoming one of the biggest films of all time. Admittedly, some of them lack depth and exploration that the artist and their history warrant. In the end, the films end up a little toothless. But if a biopic acts as a good gateway for new fans, it’s hard

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Consequently, we’ve selected three artists with compelling careers and lives that would warrant a full-length film. Whether or not film studios or the artists’ estates would give the green light to a truly poignant exploration isn’t necessarily promised. But at the very least, they led lives worth really learning about.

3 Artists With Stories Worthy of Great Biopics

Marvin Gaye

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The life and career of Marvin Gaye was deeply complicated. From the relationship with his father to his uneasy relationship with sexual intimacy to his deeply controversial relationship with his niece Denise Gordy, it would radically alter the perception of his artistry. But the legacy he left behind in music is unquestionable, and his personal life often bled into it.

Given all these complications, the Gaye estate likely wouldn’t cosign the making of such a biopic. But if an ambitious filmmaker ever got that miraculous green light, it would make for the most interesting film about an artist we’ve ever seen.

Gil Scott-Heron

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I’m uncertain that Gil Scott-Heron would receive the kind of biopic that would make for a truly authentic depiction of his life. Ultimately, it would present an utter failure of the American system and how the revolutionary minds of the 70s and beyond were often killed or captured by addiction. But to demonstrate his righteous political fervor and his singular penmanship as a poet and singer would be all too essential for modern America.

Kurt Cobain

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Perhaps the biopic that would easily make the most money. There are a couple different routes a Kurt Cobain film could go. A simpler film would depict a pretty straightforward narrative of his life, similar to the vein of Michael.

But a compelling movie would tell his story while simultaneously reflecting the changing of culture in the 90s. The transition from 80s excess and hair metal ridiculousness into the sour, dead-eyed grunge shows the direction rock would eventually head before being repackaged and commodified. Or, it can delve into the thorny complications of mental health and depict the tragedy that was the end of his life. Regardless, Cobain’s life would inevitably lay the groundwork for a great biopic.

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