3 Legendary Shoegaze Albums From the 2000s That Millennials Somehow Forgot About

Shoegaze was well established by the 2000s, after a decade of genre pioneers. But while it may not have felt as novel then, plenty of shoegaze albums still made their mark in the 2000s. Of those that may have slipped from memory, these few deserve a reminder.

‘Despondent Transponder’ by Fleeting Joys

Fleeting Joys released Despondent Transponder in 2006, earning devoted fans but flying relatively under the wider shoegaze radar. In later years, it was considered an underrated classic of the genre. Despite comparisons to My Bloody Valentine’s Loveless, Despondent Transponder remained a beloved album for longtime fans.

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A vinyl re-issue in 2020 made the album more accessible to newer fans, as physical copies had become collector’s items in the ensuing years. Fleeting Joys are still appreciated for their alternating vocals, dreamlike wall of sound, and psychedelic-influenced style that references 90s shoegaze pioneers.

‘Deathconsciousness’ by Have a Nice Life

Post-punk shoegaze duo Have a Nice Life released Deathconsciousness completely independently in 2008. As a result, the album was relatively overlooked, especially as a debut. But it gained a cult following over the years as Have a Nice Life’s fanbase grew, effectively becoming a shoegaze staple.

Even though Deathconsciousness didn’t break through immediately, it’s longevity despite that indicates its genuine artistry. Recorded sporadically between 2002 and 2007, the album didn’t start taking shape cohesively until around 2005. Details of the rudimentary recording set-up and DIY ethos captured interested fans and brought the experimental duo more attention in the ensuing years.

‘Primary Colours’ by The Horrors

The Horrors released Primary Colours in 2009, after the album drummed up much anticipation from fans and critics alike. The band debuted in 2007 with Strange House, which mostly contained previously released tracks. Primary Colours also had the band adding more shoegaze and post-rock elements to their style.

Overall, Primary Colours provided The Horrors with a bit of a sonic makeover. They went from goth rock to shoegaze psychedelia, and listeners wanted more. This album effectively ushered in a psych-rock revival for the U.K., but fans and critics often note that their contribution isn’t properly acknowledged. In any case, Primary Colours landed on eight year-end best-of lists in 2009, so clearly it deserves the accolades.

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