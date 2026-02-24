3 Lesser-Known Feuds 50 Cent Has Taken On Over the Years

When you look up ‘rap beef’ in the dictionary, a picture of 50 Cent will almost certainly come up. Antagonism is what he built his entire career on. His first big single was, after all, a daydream about robbing popular rappers. Even today, when rapping is a distant thought in his mind, he still goes out of his way to jab at people. Instead of dissing someone on a beat, 50 prefers the Instagram method.

You probably know the eternal Ja Rule beef or his tireless hatred of Diddy. His current beefs with T.I. and Jim Jones are well documented as well. But we’ve selected a few beefs 50 Cent has dug into over the years you might not remember. Petty or vitriolic, we’ll see just how deep 50 is willing to go to ruin his enemies.

DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled was largely a bystander when 50 barked back and forth with Fat Joe and the Terror Squad. However, as a later installment will also prove, he does not mind dissing you just by sheer affiliation. Because Khaled refused to shake Tony Yayo’s hand when he was in Miami, 50 escalated the situation drastically.

The G-Unit rapper posted a video of Khaled’s mom sleeping and recited a strange, uneasy poem titled “A Psychic Told Me”. “I just want to tell you what a Psychic told me. I know where your mama work at…now look at her, sleep,” 50 Cent said. Apparently, French Montana gave that video to 50, which allowed him to take liberties accordingly.

Nas

50’s beef with Nas was merely a blip on the radar. In fact, Nas was an early supporter of the rapper-turned-mogul, due to their connection to hip-hop production juggernaut duo the Trackmasters. However, when Nas took his spot on Jennifer Lopez’s “I’m Gonna Be Alright” remix, 50 Cent responded with a slight shot on 2005’s “Piggy Bank”. “Kelis said her milkshake bring all the boys to the yard/Then Nas went and tattooed the b***h on his arm,” he cheekily raps.

When Nas responded with “MC Burial“, it was practically radio silence afterwards. Clearly, their issues weren’t that serious because they’ve collaborated on a song together since. 50 has certainly beefed over less, though, so it’s unsurprising he would take exception to someone taking his spot on a song.

Ashanti

If you’re cool with Ja Rule, you’re not cool with 50 Cent. Ashanti ended up learning that the hard way. While 50 kept most of his energy towards Ja Rule and Irv Gotti, he ordered the rest of G-Unit to take shots at her.

However, one iconic moment in hip-hop saw 50 Cent deviously flirt with Ashanti on a Rap City Basement freestyle, knowing well enough that he didn’t mean any of it. “You know how I feel about you, baby,” he grinned. “You don’t got to stay over there with them, you can always come here… you always have home with me girl. Anything don’t go right over there, you know you can come over.”