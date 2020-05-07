3 McDonald’s Employees Were Shot After Telling a Woman She Couldn’t Eat There Due to Coronavirus

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

A woman allegedly shot three McDonald’s workers in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Wednesday night, after the employees told her the dining area was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Oklahoma City police.

The woman, who remains unnamed, left the restaurant, but later returned with a handgun and fired three times at the workers, police said. One was shot in the shoulder, while two others were hit with shrapnel, according to police.

A fourth worker apparently suffered a head injury, though police said it’s unclear how that happened. While three of the workers went to the hospital, all of the injuries were considered non-life threatening, according to police.

Police later found the woman a few blocks away and took her into custody without incident. Earlier reports said that two women were involved and that at least two of the employees were teenagers, but in an email to VICE News, police said there was only one suspect and didn’t note the employees’ ages.

Both Oklahoma state and the city have allowed restaurant dining rooms to reopen as long as they follow social distancing guidelines. McDonald’s said last month that it was working with franchisees on plans to reopen its dining rooms, but many restaurants in states that are encouraging reopening have chosen not to do so thus far.

The mayor of the city of Stillwater, Oklahoma, rescinded an order last week for businesses to tell patrons they have to wear masks on the premises, after city officials said that employees of some of those businesses were threatened with physical violence, including one threat of involving a gun.

I am not the kind of person who backs down from bullies, but I also will not send someone else to fight the battle for me. I issued a revised order this afternoon to correct this problem, and we will continue to reevaluate our approach to face coverings. — Will Joyce (@stillwaterwill) May 1, 2020

