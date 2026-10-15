3 Metalcore Bands That’ll Make You Wish You Had Access To Your Lost Myspace Scene Kids Photos

In 2019, all photos on Myspace were lost in a botched server migration. This is devastating news for millennials, but it may have saved us from major embarrassment. They always said to be careful with what you put on the internet because it’ll be there forever. Of course, they never expected Justin Timberlake’s purchase of a popular website would result in thousands of memories lost in server migration. Our only way to transport back to Myspace is through the music of the era. That is, until they bring Myspace back, which has been rumored for a while now. These three metalcore bands will make you wish you could log back into the old Myspace one more time.

Underoath

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The Underoath albums that may be the most endearing to millennials are the band’s fourth album from 2004, They’re Only Chasing Safety, and their follow-up in 2006, Define The Great Line. With these, the group established a successful dynamic between Spencer Chamberlain’s screams in the frontman role and drummer Aaron Gillespie’s clean vocals from behind the kit. Their high-energy performances matched the energy of these albums in this era. This pushed Underoath to the peak of the Myspace-era metalcore bands, and their music has aged well over the last 20 years.

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The Devil Wears Prada

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Lost in the thousands of Myspace photos are many of me wearing colorful band tees. The Devil Wears Prada had the best scene kid T-shirts that were perfect for taking Myspace photos. They were so huge during the Myspace era because they were darker than most other bands. Their sophomore album, Plagues, generated the track “HTML Rulez D00d”, a popular Myspace profile song in 2007. For a metalcore band on the mainstream chart, the album charted fairly well, peaking at No. 57 on the Billboard 200. It led the way for their 2009 follow-up, With Roots Above And Branches Below, to peak at No. 11 on the Billboard 200.

As I Lay Dying

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This was one of the most successful metalcore bands on a commercial level. As I Lay Dying dominated the charts in 2007 with their fourth album, An Ocean Between Us. It peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums Chart. With this, the band helped solidify metalcore’s place on the mainstream charts. The band continued to dominate with releases in the late 2000s and into the 2010s. In 2014, the band took a three-year hiatus, returning in 2017. They’ve been together since, with Shaped By Fire released in 2019 and Through Storms Ahead in 2024.

Photo by Naki/Redferns