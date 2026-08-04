3 Metalcore Songs of the 2000s That You Made Sure Your MSN Messenger Friends Saw You Listening To

In the mid-to-late 2000s, an MSN Messenger feature allowed you to display the songs that you were currently listening to. This was a flex back then, and you wanted to make sure your friends saw you listening to the coolest music. At the time, metalcore bands were on the rise, and scene kids especially wanted to make sure you knew who was who. If this was you, as it was me as well, here are 3 metalcore songs of the 2000s that you made sure your friends saw you listening to.

“Stick stickly” by attack attack!

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This 2000s metalcore band was known for its distinct style of crabcore. Members of the band synchronized stage moves, including looking like a crab. Attack Attack! were a staple of metalcore on Myspace, and I wanted all my MSN Messenger friends to know I was listening to them. “Stick Stickly” was the band’s best-known track at the time, from their popular 2008 album Sunday Came Suddenly. Ultimately, it was an essential scene kid album of the era.

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“HTML Rulez dood” by the devil wears prada

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The Devil Wears Prada was another essential band for scene kids. They were among many metalcore and emo bands that gave their songs strange names or quotes. Usually, it had nothing to do with the song. We loved this as it gave us a little edge over other alternative music of the time. The Devil Wears Prada’s 2007 release Plagues was heavier than most other metalcore bands of the time. Henceforth, it was a major flex to be listening to this heavy album.

“white washed” by August Burns Red

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This 2000s metalcore had some of the most ferocious and complex drums in the genre. As a drummer myself, we were amazed at Matt Greiner’s abilities. Admittedly, I was in a metalcore band in high school, and we often covered “White Washed”. It was no easy feat; I promise that. This melodic anthem is layered with some of the most intricate yet catchy metalcore of the era. Across all metal music, August Burns Red is massively underrated. Undeniably, you wanted your friends to know it.

Photo by Chiaki Nozu/WireImage