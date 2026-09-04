3 Mid-90s Grunge Bands That Just Barely Missed the Genre’s Peak

In the 90s, grunge broke into the mainstream but ultimately left as quickly as it broke. Nirvana brought grunge into the mainstream in 1991 with “Smells Like Teen Spirit”. Tragically, many mark Kurt Cobain’s death as the turning point for grunge, meaning the genre peaked in 1993 or 1994. Still, many bands released grunge albums in the following years, and many were then categorized as post-grunge. These three mid-90s grunge bands just barely missed the genre’s peak.

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Following their 1995 debut, Silverchair were dubbed “Australia’s Nirvana”. The trio was only 15 years old at the time of the debut release. Their lead single, “Tomorrow”, was a huge hit, peaking at No. 1 on the US Album Rock Tracks chart and the US Modern Rock Chart. Their debut, Frogstomp, peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200. Despite missing the peak of grunge, the band became post-grunge pioneers throughout the late 90s and the 2000s. In 2011, the trio officially disbanded and hasn’t reunited since.

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When their 1995 debut, Ham Fisted, didn’t perform on the charts as intended, this two-piece went back into the studio immediately. Their 1996 sophomore album, Good As Dead, generated the 90s grunge essential, “Bound For The Floor”. Though released slightly after grunge’s peak, guitarist and vocalist Scott Lucas and drummer Joe Daniels subsequently became post-grunge pioneers. Daniels left the band in 1999, but returned in 2016 for a tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their critically acclaimed sophomore album.

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Another band that was forced to overcome comparisons to Nirvana was Bush. Their 1994 debut album, Sixteen Stone, was released on November 11, 1994. Nirvana had disbanded earlier that year following Kurt Cobain’s death. Their 1995 hit single “Glycerine” proved to be the substitute for Nirvana on the radio waves. The ballad went to No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay chart and No. 4 on the US Mainstream Rock chart. Subsequently, their debut went to No. 4 on the Billboard 200. Their 1996 follow-up, Razorblade Suitcase, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, their only album to do so.

Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images