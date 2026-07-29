3 Millennial Anthems That Make You Think of Your First Love

Your first love and subsequent first breakup are defining moments. Ultimately, you feel many feelings for the first time. Also, you lose those same feelings for the first time as well. While it hurts initially, over time you come to look back on those memories fondly. That’s truly what life is about: the good times spent together. Often, people focus only on their worst moments, and to me, that’s not how I choose to reminisce. Circumstances were so, and things just didn’t work out. But what I learned from my first love are lessons I carry with me to this day. These millennial anthems will make you think of your first love, as they do for me.

“bubbly” by Colbie Caillat

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There aren’t too many songs that capture the feelings of a new romance as much as this track. It’s about happy and giddy moments of shared innocence. To me, it’s about the first time you experience that comfort in a partner, where you can be as silly as you want to be. “You’ve got me feeling like a child now.” That giddy new-love feeling is perfectly detailed in the chorus, “It starts in my toes, make me crinkle my nose / Wherever it goes, I always know / That you make me smile, please stay for a while now / Just take your time, wherever you go.”

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“hands down” by dashboard confessional

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Another song that irresistibly reminds you of a young, innocent love. That’s precisely what Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional nailed on “Hands Down”. It’s about being so hopelessly in love on a specific day and never wanting to leave that moment. “Hands down, this is the best day I can ever remember.” A feeling I’ve felt many times as I mentally referred to this track. He points out the little details surrounding them that will help him to stay in this moment. At one point in the chorus, he desperately admits, “My hopes are so high that your kiss might kill me / So won’t you kill me, so I die happy?” I mean, that pretty sums up the feelings of a young love, right? Their MTV Unplugged performance, with the entire audience passionately singing along with Carrabba, further confirms that the millennial anthem is a personal song for the generation.

“a thousand miles” by vanessa carlton

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Again, in a first love, you’re feeling certain feelings for the first time. You don’t entirely know how to handle longing for your significant other, and it feels like years before you can see them again. You’re determined to do whatever it takes to be with them, even if that includes walking a thousand miles. Venessa Carlton penned a remarkably accessible hit for young lovers in 2002. Not only did the song’s pop sensibilities align with a younger crowd, but it captured the true feelings of missing your first love in the lyrics. You’d do whatever it takes to see them, or so you think.

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