3 Millennial Favorite Pop-Punk Albums Officially Turning 21 This Year

2005 was a big year for the growing pop-punk and emo scenes, especially where they crossed over. This was the year Panic! at the Disco debuted with A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out, Paramore debuted with All We Know Is Falling, and both Fall Out Boy and All-American Rejects released breakthrough sophomore albums. There were also hugely popular releases from Plain White T’s and Motion City Soundtrack.

Basically, 2005 was the start of an extremely successful wave of pop-punk and emo acts. Many of them have weathered the test of time or had a resurgence during the pop-punk nostalgia boom that led to festivals like When We Were Young.

Videos by VICE

But of the albums that didn’t get as much mainstream attention as those mentioned, the following three are underrated standouts.

‘Almost Here’ by The Academy Is…

Play video

The Academy Is… released their debut album Almost Here in February 2005. They became a staple band of the Fueled By Ramen label, but rarely got the attention they deserved beyond that niche. The Academy Is… immediately comes to mind when considering this era of pop-punk: frantic, intellectual songwriting and nervy vocals coming together with smart punk rock instrumentation.

Almost Here made a couple of best-of lists in later years and found moderate chart success when it was released. But for the most part, it felt like The Academy Is… was more of an “if you know you know” band rather than a widespread mainstream act. That level of fame seemed to work in their favor, however. And anyway, they’re back with a new album, Almost There, which dropped in March 2026.

‘Charge!!’ by The Aquabats

Play video

While The Aquabats are usually written off as a comedy-joke band, all it takes is one listen to Charge!! to tell that they actually make really good music. As far as goofy pop punk goes, The Aquabats are top-notch. Furthermore, they set themselves apart by having a theatrical, over-the-top image and live show that’s still suitable for all ages.

All-ages rock bands can sometimes fall into the trap of making “music for seven-year-olds.” Especially if it’s comedy, and especially if there’s a solid theme. But despite The Aquabats’ superhero narrative, their rock music doesn’t become silliness with all the cool rock parts watered down. It’s still cool and hilarious pop punk, but it’s also family-friendly in a way that’s completely unassuming.

‘Bayside’ by Bayside

Play video

Bayside’s self-titled second album released in August 2005, the last of their albums to feature drummer John Holohan. While the band was touring the U.S. in October 2005, their van hit a patch of ice in Wyoming and flipped, killing Holohan and injuring bassist Nick Ghanbarian. For the rest of the tour, Bayside included an acoustic set in Holohan’s memory. In 2006, they released an accompanying acoustic album and DVD as a tribute.

Musically, Bayside is a solid pop-punk/emo record, leaning more toward the underground emo sound. Emo often walked a fine line between sincerity and cringe, and it was very easy to step over that line into cheese and whine. But Bayside was one of those rare bands that could walk the tightrope and make it seem effortless. This self-titled is a prime example of that skill.