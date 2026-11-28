Oftentimes, it feels like artists just came out in the wrong generation. The streaming age does no favors for the kinds of artists who don’t have records constantly coming out and aren’t constantly marketing themselves. Or they fit a certain stylistic mold that doesn’t quite sync up with the rest of their contemporaries. Consequently, they remain underground favorites, carving out a niche core audience in an era that doesn’t pay artists enough.

Naturally, it’ll make you wonder how they’d fare in different eras. In the golden age of hip-hop, seemingly anyone could make a serious living off of their music with any style they desire. Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, the Bay Area; they all had their own distinct ecosystems that would’ve allowed them to thrive. Maybe they could’ve even transcended regional barriers and become stars in their own right. That’s part of the allure of the golden age: even underground artists could become legends in their own right.

Videos by VICE

Looking at the modern hip-hop landscape, there are quite a few artists who would be transferable to any era. Some of them honestly might fare even better if they were magically transported to the golden age of hip-hop. We rounded up three modern rappers who would’ve carved out a serious role for themselves in the 90s.

3 Underground Rappers Who Would Have Become Stars in the 90s

Mike Shabb

Play video

Mike Shabb is the prototype for an artist who would’ve thrived in the 90s. He effortlessly flows on boom bap drum patterns and fast breaks that could only come from someone who studied hip-hop’s rich musical history and culture.

Jpay

Play video

No rapper was more tailor-made for the No Limit era than Jpay. He even said so himself on the Top 1 album cut “No Limit”. “Master with these P’s, coulda signed with No Limit,” he snarled.

Listen to his music, and you’ll find that isn’t just sly wordplay. The Louisiana MC’s nasally demeanor bounces off thick bass lines that Beats by the Pound seemingly made at will. Moreover, he had the kind of animated delivery that would’ve fit in next to Master P’s wild grunts and Mystikal’s rabid presence.

Navy Blue

Play video

There’s a universal warmth to Navy Blue that would’ve ensured he became beloved in hip-hop in seemingly any era. He’s pensive in his musings on death, grief, depression, and despair, channeling the spirits of lost loved ones to ground him further in the present. Every setback provides lessons, and he readily absorbs them and shares them with anyone who needs it.

Those principles would’ve made him alluring at any moment in hip-hop history. But it’s easy to imagine him carving out various niches in the rich rap scene. Mos Def’s Black on Both Sides would’ve surely had a navy blue feature if he were born in a different generation.

Photo by Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images