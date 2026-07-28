3 More No-Skip Alt-Rock Albums Turning 30 This Year

Since many notable alt-rock albums are turning 30 this year, we’ve compiled another list. 1996 was a re-defining year for the rest of the 1990s. By 1996, the decade had completely developed its own identity compared to previous decades. Alternative music began competing with the mainstream early in the decade, and genres blended even further in the mid-to-late 90s. Here are more no-skip alt rock albums turning 30 this year.

‘pinkerton’ by weezer

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Weezer’s debut album, the Blue Album, is one of the most successful debut albums of the 1990s. This made it hard for the band to follow up, adding significant pressure. Lead singer and guitarist Rivers Cuomo was initially writing a rock opera called Songs From The Black Hole. He abandoned these plans, grew a beard, and went to Harvard. Seriously, no joke, just casually went to the Ivy League school. It was there that Cuomo wrote the songs that would become Weezer’s Pinkerton.

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Though the album sold less than their debut, it’s become a cult classic and a fan favorite. Pinkerton is largely credited for influencing 2000s emo bands. For an album that was ill-received upon release, it’s now garnering praise 30 years later. Standout tracks include “El Scorcho”, “Why Bother?”, “Pink Triangle”, and “Falling For You”.

‘Bringing down the horse’ by the wallflowers

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Jakob Dylan, son of folk icon Bob Dylan, sought to make a name for himself in the 1990s. He successfully did so with The Wallflowers in 1996. Their 1992 self-titled release failed to chart despite critical praise. Soon after, the band left Virgin Records. In 1996, The Wallflowers released the successful single “6th Avenue Heartache” and signed with Interscope. Fun little fact: Adam Duritz of The Counting Crows provided backing vocals on “6th Avenue Heartache”.

The album’s second single, “One Headlight”, hit No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay, Mainstream Rock, and Adult Pop Airplay charts. Two more successful singles, “The Difference” and “Three Marlenas”, were released as the album had peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. Dylan’s brand of alt rock mixed with roots rock and alt country provided a template for future country and roots hits of the 2000s.

‘To the faithful departed’ by the Cranberries

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On the Cranberries’ third album, the band leaned back into their softer sound compared to No Need To Argue from 1994. To The Faithful Departed feels more intimate and sincere. The album was written during periods of mourning for lead singer Dolores O’Riordan. It was dedicated to Denny Cordell, who signed the band to Island Records in the early 90s, and O’Riordan’s grandfather as well.

“I’m Still Remembering” mentions Kurt Cobain, who had taken his own life just a few years prior. “I Just Shot John Lennon” details the tragic night of John Lennon’s murder in 1980. “Free To Decide” is an anthem declaring independence, free will, and escaping unnecessary scrutiny.

To The Faithful Departed peaked at No. 1 in four countries. Overall, it charted higher than any other release by the Cranberries, peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns