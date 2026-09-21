3 New Found Glory Songs That Redefined 2000s Pop-Punk to Honor the Late Chad Gilbert

On September 20, 2026, New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert lost his life after a four-year-long battle with cancer, following an initial diagnosis in 2021. In early 2026, he underwent major brain surgery to remove a tumor, resulting in temporary loss of movement in his hands and body. This didn’t stop the guitarist from appearing with the band one last time on June 8, 2026. With the use of a motorized scooter, Chad Gilbert performed two of the band’s most defining songs one last time.

New Found Glory is among the most influential pop-punk bands of the 2000s. To honor the pop-punk guitarist, these are the 3 New Found Glory songs that redefined pop-punk in the 2000s. An honorable mention includes all the songs from the band’s 2009 album, Not Without A Fight. This is the album that got me through my first real breakup.

Videos by VICE

“Hit Or Miss”

Play video

In 1999, New Found Glory released their debut album Nothing Gold Can Stay. At the time, the band’s name included an “A”, named A New Found Glory. This confused fans at record stores, so the band dropped the “A”. “Hit Or Miss” appeared on their debut album, but was re-recorded for their self-titled sophomore album in 2000. This version put the band on the pop-punk radar heading into the 2000s. The song is featured in the films American Pie 2 (2001) and Benchwarmers (2006).

“My Friends Over You”

Play video

New Found Glory’s follow-up hit, “My Friends Over You”, is a quintessential track in early 2000s pop-punk. It was a late addition to their third album, Sticks And Stones. The band quickly wrote and recorded the track to follow up on the success of their previous hit, “Hit Or Miss”. The song perfectly captured teenage angst. It’s about deciding between a relationship and your best friends, a fork in the road for many teenagers. In 2002, the track peaked at No. 5 on the Alternative Airplay chart.

Their 2002 album, Sticks And Stones, became one of the most influential pop-punk releases of the 2000s. The pop-punk band All Time Low took their name from lyrics in “Head On Collision”. A later pop-punk band, The Story So Far, also got their name from the album, taking it from the track “The Story So Far”.

“All Downhill From Here”

Play video

New Found Glory sought to follow up on the success of Sticks And Stones, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. In 2004, they successfully followed up with Catalyst, peaking at No. 3. The album’s lead single, “All Downhill From Here”, became the band’s next big defining hit. Guitarist Chad Gilbert wrote the song along with New Found Glory’s second guitarist, Steve Klein. Released on April 6, 2004, “All Downhill From Here” peaked at No. 11 on the Modern Rock Tracks chart.

Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage