3 New Hip-Hop & R&B Songs You Must Hear This Week (1/30/26)

3 of the Best New Hip-Hop Songs and R&B Records of the Week

“LOKEY” by Zukenee

Hip-hop has centered around Atlanta for decades. But a lot of modern artists tend to reference the same source material. If it’s not Playboi Carti or Young Thug, what’s the point? Rappers like Zukenee are refreshing because they reintroduce familiar flavors and alter them into something distinctly modern. Take “LOKEY”, where the Atlanta rapper awakens the spirit of Bankroll Fresh to dazzling effect over a beat Young Jeezy would’ve rapped on with Slick Pulla and Blood Raw in 2007 for the USDA album Cold Summer. Songs that center around Rick Owens and designer leather pants are great and all. But “LOKEY” takes it back to the days of 26-inch rims on old Chevy Camaros.

“Nasalifya” by Hil St. Soul

When life grows as disorienting as it is today, it’s more vital than ever to remain grounded. How do we find our inner peace in the most turbulent times of our lives? Thankfully, Zambia born crooner Hil St. Soul serves a crucial reminder that our humanity is stronger than we think. “Nasalifya” warmly looks back on how our loved ones and distant ancestors persevered despite the odds. In going back home, she finds spiritual potency, and the warmth in her voice swells. She coos in gratitude for a life that’s never been promised to us. All the more reason why we continue to persevere. If all we have is our one life, we must make the best of it.

“I Did This to Myself” by Thundercat & Lil Yachty

Dating in 2026 feels like a nightmare. It can be insanely expensive, especially in the modern economy, and standards are incredibly warped by the internet for men and women alike. God forbid you’re sifting through apps like Hinge and Tinder, sorting through countless misspellings and vapid interests. There are only so many pickup lines you can muster and first dates you can bear.

Thankfully, Thundercat understands. “I Did This to Myself” is one of the most relatable records in years, deliriously groovy and hilariously cynical about the state of romance. He’ll quip about the weird chicks who fawn over crystals and the kinds of women who are checked out before a conversation even starts. There are enough strange misogynists to encourage this for women, but it puts the earnest guys at a serious disadvantage. The dating scene handicaps people before they even think about opening up their wallets on a date. It feels hopeless, but at least we have artists who understand our plight.