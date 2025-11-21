3 New Hip-Hop & R&B Songs You Must Hear This Week (11/21/25)

Every week, seemingly a gazillion songs are released on streaming services. From Soundcloud and Bandcamp exclusives to the endless array of songs on Spotify and Apple Music, it’s a lot to take in. Additionally, some of the tracks aren’t nearly as good as they should be. Who wants to waste their time sifting through records in fear that some aren’t very good? How can one possibly have the time to even do it?

This is where Noisey has you covered. We’re saving you time in the playlist department to narrow it down to the three most essential songs in hip-hop and R&B you should hear. Maybe you’ll find a new favorite artist or album in the process.

3 of the Best New Hip-Hop Songs and R&B Records of the Week

‘LORE GOON’ by FLEE x StoopidXool

In a just world, Plugg records would dominate rap radio stations and homogenized playlists. In its long, rich history, the sound has remained consistent: sweet, sexy, soft, and fly. The backdrop always lends to fluffy, cloudy synth pads with these springy, chewy drums like Laffy Taffy. Plugg gave hip-hop a taste of bubble gum but never marginalized rappers to plain pop standards. Instead, its airiness provides enough real estate for artists to stretch out and tinker with myriads of flows.

New York’s own FLEE brings an addictive summery vibrancy to Plugg music. On “LORE GOON”, he breaks up the sugary beat with a calloused horniness that spikes the record like a shot of alcohol. “Why did you f*** her FLEE? Cause I’m bored / I make a bougie b**** do my chores / I f*** and her dip, I did it for the cause / I’m just building my story, did it for the lore,” he raps. Still, there’s a charmer underneath all the raunchiness like rap legend and fellow Queens native LL Cool J. “Lil’ baby, I feel ya. F*** a lip filler, your natural body, I know you a killer,” FLEE flirts. “LORE GOON” has the same energy as LL Cool J pouring chocolate syrup on a woman’s legs in broad daylight during the “Loungin’” music video.

‘Nights in The Sun’ by Odeal x Wizkid

Odeal bottles the essence of a steamy, humid dance floor, sweaty skin touching with whispers in the ear. But instead of leaning into the raunchiness of it, there’s a purity and elegance to it. Sensuality doesn’t have to mean strong lustiness. Instead, the Nigerian R&B star offers the kind of intimacy you could only get when you’ve been connected to someone for a long time. “Nights in the sun / you got me right where you want / Tables are turning / I found my person,” Odeal croons. “Mornings hit different with you / so I’m starting with breakfast and you.”

‘tmt2000’ by TYuS

TYuS knows his way around a 90s R&B-type jam inside and out. He’s understood the anatomy of why people drool all over the aesthetic since 2016. Records like “Stay” and “City of The Rose” certainly have that rosy 2016 sheen to them, where seemingly every Gen Z kid had the time of their lives. There were plenty of Trap Soul hi-hats barricading the TYuS’ saccharine melodies; listen to enough of these kinds of songs and a Nike dad hat and a red flannel will magically appear on your head. But beneath the Kik era vibe, TYuS sings how Jodeci or any other 90s R&B all-timer would’ve if they came out today.

“tmt2000” bypasses the trends of years past and hones in on the ingredients that make the R&B classics so timeless. The production sounds like TYuS personally raided Timbaland’s vault of Aaliyah leftovers, down to the beat pattern and the subtle baby squeal from “Are You That Somebody”. It would be just another batch of nostalgia bait if he didn’t have such a cavity-inducing voice. With enough fine detail, good singing, and songwriting chops, “tmt2000” can fit in seamlessly in the late-night R&B serato.