3 New Hip-Hop & R&B Songs You Must Hear This Week (11/7/25)

Every week, seemingly a gazillion songs are released on streaming services. From Soundcloud and Bandcamp exclusives to the endless array of songs on Spotify and Apple Music, it’s a lot to take in. Additionally, some of the tracks aren’t nearly as good as they should be. Who wants to waste their time sifting through records in fear that some aren’t very good? How can one possibly have the time to even do it?

This is where Noisey has you covered. We’re saving you time in the playlist department to narrow it down to the three most essential songs in hip-hop and R&B you should hear. Maybe you’ll find a new favorite artist or album in the process.

3 of the Best New Hip-Hop Songs and R&B Records of the Week

Danny Brown- “Lift You Up”

The concept of a sexy Danny Brown doesn’t even sound right initially. This is the same guy who said a woman’s vagina smelled like a penguin and that he wouldn’t wish it on his worst enemy’s penis. This is the guy who made the chaotic noise of “Ain’t it Funny.” Hell, just two years ago, his tape with JPEGMAFIA was titled Scaring The Hoes.

But he’s also from Detroit. The Motor City historically thrives in sexy house music, long before it became a hip-hop haven of rappers with buffs on. Danny Brown bridges the two seamlessly on “Lift You Up,” where he tailors his wily delivery towards a runway anthem. The rubbery bass and funky chords still accentuates some of his eccentricities but Danny stays contemporary here. I’m game for less ‘scaring the hoes’ and more giving them a safe space. He clearly understands the lineage of Detroit house music enough to make it work.

Baby Smoove- “Japanese Denim”

Baby Smoove’s music can sound debilitating. He raps almost exclusively in lower case letters, shrugging his way through a haze of weed smoke and drowning in cough syrup. As much as he might brag about getting high and stealing all the women, he never sounds particularly enchanted by it. If anything, his disinterested affect sounds more tragic, numb to everything around him. “Japanese Denim” juxtaposes his drowsy rapping with powerful soul. Rather than use the sample for warmth, it acts as a painful wail, a lonely howl into the night. In conjunction with the deadened stare, Baby Smoove sounds more haunted than his bragging would suggest.

MexikoDro- “Wish”

Modern day lifestyle raps can feel a little too breezy. Artists like Larry June operate at such a chill frequency that their motivation to get money ultimately feels optional. He’ll give you a kind suggestion that you should start drinking smoothies and looking at the stock market. But it’s a far cry from the days of Jeezy and his titanic scale motivation to get to it.

MexikoDro continues this lineage on “Wish” without any of the trapping to conquer Atlanta. Instead, it’s all self-development. His grizzled voice says it all– this is a rapper who’s been through the ringer and decided he doesn’t want to deal with any of the BS. Who else do you know raps about a 9pm curfew and scrolling through Zillow? His hustle and hefty raps should make anyone want to get out and go get it, even if that means staying to yourself and working on cars like Dro does.

