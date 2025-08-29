3 New Hip-Hop & R&B Songs You Must Hear This Week (8:22:25)

Every week, seemingly a gazillion songs release on streaming services. From Soundcloud and Bandcamp exclusives to the endless array of songs on Spotify and Apple Music, it’s a lot to take in. Additionally, some of the tracks aren’t nearly as good as it should be. Who wants to waste their time sifting through records in fear that some aren’t very good. How can one possibly have the time to even do it?

This is where Noisey has you covered. We’re saving you time in the playlist department to narrow it down to the three most essential songs in hip-hop and R&B you should hear. This week is especially loaded. Maybe you’ll find a new favorite artist or album in the process.

3 of The Best New HIP-Hop Songs of the Week

Westside Gunn- POWER HOUSE HOBBS

Westside Gunn is probably the best artist out of the original Griselda crew. Conway is arguably the most formally impressive rapper from the trio. You could see him devour old Havoc beats in previous eras. Benny the Butcher was the most explosive for a while until he pivoted into more contemporary, mainstream production. However, Westside Gunn’s uncanny ear and consistency separates him from the rest of the pack.

Records like “POWER HOUSE HOBBS” prove this, a grimy, smoky record that’s closer to an emergency alarm than your usual grizzled street raps. The Denny Laflare beat sounds like a descent into madness, Robert De Niro’s wild eyes in Taxi Driver, dirty fingernails and deranged eyes. Gunn beats out Benny in their verses too; lavish stylings, absurdist references to wrestlers (“Desert eagle so big, I nicknamed it Powerhouse Hobbs”) bring a lot more color than standard meat and potato offerings.

Peezy & Icewear Vezzo- “So Ghetto”

Detroit rap doesn’t thrive today without Peezy’s impact on the city. The combined forces of Team Eastside with Babyface Ray and Damedot alongside Doughboyz Cashout rejuvenated the energy of hip-hop coming out of Michigan. They weren’t defined by Eminem. Instead, Detroit street rap had an extremely rich history, adorned in buffs and Hutch’s Jewelry.

Detroit still loves Peezy too. Records like “2 Million Up” and “New Car Smell” remain regional classics, even a decade plus into his career. It’s all because he still remains tapped into the city that raised him. “So Ghetto” spotlights this; the sugar in his grits, check engine lights in the kind of luxury cars you would never think needs the maintenance. Peezy’s taste for luxury doesn’t stop him from shooting dice in his neighborhood. Some people might leave their hometown and never come back. But Peezy isn’t above his stomping grounds. That’s what makes him a legend in Detroit.

Felix Ames- Another Beautiful Sunday

A lot of R&B artists want to be rappers. Conversely, a lot of rappers want to croon on R&B cuts. The whole game is backwards here. Consequently, Felix Ames is a breath of fresh air in the genre, transfixed on traditionalist soul rather than hip-hop hi-hats. Take “Another Beautiful Sunday,” a raw, tender duet that throbs and yearns by wine and candle light over arguing over $200 dates. If modern romance feels calloused and transactional, Felix Ames’ music reminds us that love is still possible.