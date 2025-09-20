3 New Hip-Hop & R&B Songs You Must Hear This Week (9:19:25)

Every week, seemingly a gazillion songs release on streaming services. From Soundcloud and Bandcamp exclusives to the endless array of songs on Spotify and Apple Music, it’s a lot to take in. Additionally, some of the tracks aren’t nearly as good as it should be. Who wants to waste their time sifting through records in fear that some aren’t very good. How can one possibly have the time to even do it?

This is where Noisey has you covered. We’re saving you time in the playlist department to narrow it down to the three most essential songs in hip-hop and R&B you should hear. Maybe you’ll find a new favorite artist or album in the process.

3 of The Best New HIP-Hop Songs of the Week

1100 Himself- “Pinche 11”

The Bay Area has lost some of its flavor over the years. Like the rest of hip-hop, the Bay is victim to the homogeneity of the internet. But where cities like Atlanta, New York, and Los Angeles have maintained a sense of cultural cache, the Bay has kept it underground. Think of how Houston stays in conversation. Tried and true veterans fly the flag while newer artists only occasionally burst through the surface. Typically, the breakthrough artists tend to reinforce the regional flair and work the circuit or they shed most of their environmental identity for broader appeal.

East Oakland’s 1100 Himself breaks the cycle by conjuring new spells from the Bay’s identity and his own interests. Weaving his slice-of-life mundanity and intense storytelling alike, 1100 can tackle both bombastic Bay Area drums and jazzier soundscapes. “Pinche 11” pulls both ideas together. The rosy sample summons visions of a dentist lounge or the kind of Latin Jazz fusion Migos and Young Thug breezed over on “YRN.”

However, then comes the explosive bass, caving the ground where the sunny backing vocals reside. 1100 Himself knows this is where the color comes from and puts his nonchalance to good use accordingly. “He buffed up like Popeye but he not outside” 1100 shrugs. It’s sharp, colorful, imaginative, and hilarious alike, one of the most exciting voices coming out of the West Coast.

Thirteendegrees- “CHAMPAIN”

Lately, Obama era aesthetics have been coming back into style. We’re talking cardigans, OBEY hats, V necks, skinny jeans, business casual mixes, nonprescription glasses (or worse, without lens in them at all) with thick frames. iPhone 4s, overdone Instagram filters, Palace, Beats headphones, and leather hats jackets with spikes on them. Think B.o.B. and Bruno Mars or Jeremih or John Legend, that 2009-2015 ballpark where the internet starts to bubble and kids watch WorldStar and Chris Smoove YouTube videos going to school everyday. It covers a lot of different grounds but all have that specific essence that comes with climbing out of a recession. For a visual reference, devour the LaFlare TikTok timeline or search 2012-2015 Tumblr.

Chicago’s Thirteendegrees is the main artist pushing this renaissance back into style musically. He hones these hyper-specific hues with addictive autotune crooning a la futuristic Atlanta rappers like Skooly. The synths and drum pattern could be lifted straight out of a Heatles era LeBron highlight package. It’s important to note that nostalgia in a vacuum isn’t without its merit. If you’re going to lean into aesthetic and gimmick, don’t half-step about it. Specificity distinguishes Thirteendegrees from the myriads of hollow 80s pop pastiche artists. Should pop culture fully lean into this nostalgia, he’ll be ahead of the curve.

G-Herbo- “Reason”

Every rapper worth their salt says they’re the best rapper alive. G Herbo is no different, declaring himself for the moniker earlier this year on his latest tape. The record is fantastic,

a full distillation of radio freestyle energy, where rappers memorize verses and pour their souls on classic beats and interpolations. Every song sees Herb reminding us that it is a miracle he’s made it this far in his life, especially knowing everyone he’s lost on the way. His survivalist mindset weaves between gratitude and grief alike. Real hip-hop is an understatement.

Consequently, it begs the question: is G Herbo really the best rapper alive? He keeps making a pretty strong case for himself on “Reason.” Typically, a song about legacy tends to see rappers rest on their laurels, that whatever they put out is guaranteed to be received as great. But Herb raps with the same hunger he did when Welcome to Fazoland came out. There’s such adrenaline and purpose when he raps, wondering what would happen if hip-hop didn’t save him from his environment. Consequently, he sees his own work as a blueprint for kids to follow their dreams and not succumb to defeatism.

Half the battle in being a great rapper is believability, that the words have value to them. When he gets in this mode, it’s impossible for G Herbo to sound like he’s going through the motions. That’s the mark one of the greatest rappers alive.