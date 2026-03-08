3 Newer Rap Songs To Introduce to Your Parents Who Don’t Love the New Era of Hip-Hop

Sometimes, it might be hard to impress your parents with new music. After a while, certain people lose their spark to want to hear new things. The weariness of life really starts to sink in and the malaise of life takes over versus the curiosity and excitement for the world around them. After that, you end up just shrugging that they’ll never understand.

But it’s important to remind ourselves that our parents were once kids and young adults too. They used to get excited about the music coming out when they were growing up. So instead of passing it off as old, downtrodden energy, why not try to understand the kind of music they loved? What do they like to play when they’re riding in the car or cleaning the house? In finding those answers, you’ll come to find that there might actually be some overlap.

Consequently, Noisey has selected a few starter rap songs that might get your mom and dad intrigued by what new hip-hop could sound like. It could be an older artist making new music or a newer artist resurrecting a feeling that they’re familiar with. Regardless, it might spark their own newfound musical journey to excite them into trying new things again.

4 Rap Songs You Can Show Your Parents Who Fell out of Love With Hip-Hop

‘Good Health’ by De La Soul

Maybe your mom or dad just can’t get over the hip-hop they grew up with when they were kids. The music that soundtracks your coming of age becomes tied to you for the rest of your life. For a lot of people, it’s hard to wean off the nostalgia and approach newer music with a curious, open-minded perspective.

Thankfully, hip-hop has its fair share of veteran rappers still putting out strong records today. Take De La Soul’s “Good Health”, where the group continues even after the passing of Trugoy to emphasize the importance of monitoring your wellbeing, physically, mentally, and spiritually. For your parents, it might be refreshing to hear a familiar set of voices.

Maybe your parents came up in the era of Young Jeezy and Gucci Mane. The newer melodic acts don’t often reflect the grizzled hustle that came with 2000s trap music. Moreover, your mom or dad probably won’t relate as much to the fiery motivation they grew up with.

Consequently, Mexikodro offers an alternative: trap music with the weary fatigue of an adult who just wants to chill. “No Date” scoffs at the sad desperation of people trying to go viral, as Dro wears his Dickies to work on his vintage ride. What kind of trap song do you know that brags about drinking baking soda and apple cider to improve his health?

‘Life Is Beautiful’ by Larry June, 2 Chainz, and The Alchemist

The good thing about Larry June’s music is that it’s far too chill to ever intimidate a new listener. Some people might find it too breezy and slow. But at an older age, your parents might love the yacht rap energy beaming from Larry June. All the Bay Area rapper wants to do is kick his feet up, monitor the stock market, make his smoothies, and drive his lavish cars.

Over the luxurious Alchemist production, June and 2 Chainz might as well be on a boat with their chests out taking in the breeze. “And roll somethin’ up, come with a plan/tired of this s**t, I’m tryna really live/’cause if you don’t work, you don’t eat, young man,” June raps on the chorus. The perfect rhetoric for your seasoned parents, emphasizing the value of hard work.