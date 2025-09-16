3 Nintendo Characters That Should Get Their Own Game

We’ve seen both Princess Peach and Princess Zelda get their own entries in the Nintendo canon. As such, I can’t help but think about which other Nintendo characters might be best suited for their own game.

Of course, now my brain has gone into overdrive, and I must lay the ideas out here in numbered form. Have fun.

Videos by VICE

3. Sheik

Am I cheating? Yes, but technically no. It’s a disguise, and that’s dope to me. But getting a game set in the seven years Link was frozen, holding the Master Sword in that incredibly awkward position, actually sounds pretty great.

Thanks to Super Smash Bros Melee, we have an idea of how Sheik would move. I’d love to see a Ninja Gaiden-style game with Princess Zelda’s alter ego navigating a slowly decaying Hyrule in the Ocarina of Time world. Make it happen, Nintendo.

2. Falco Lombardi

Want to know the truth? Falco is the most interesting Star Fox character, and it isn’t close. Fox McCloud is like peak John “Super” Cena. Yeah, you’re the guy, and I respect it, but I don’t feel anything (Sidenote: Late game Cena is by far the most interesting version of him minus the heel turn).

But Falco? He’s a cooler-looking character, has way better lines, and I feel like he has a much better backstory worth delving into. I’m dying to know how he ended up part of a team. Also, he seems the most Han Solo of all the characters, so that automatically makes him cooler.

1. Ganondorf (Ocarina of Time)

Play video

I maintain that Ocarina’s Ganondorf is the best version of the character. I won’t go into why again; you can see that here. But give me a game showing his rise to power.

If you absolutely feel bad about giving us a game from the POV of a villain, then make it a Civilization-style game. I don’t know. It’s hard to make a game from that POV and not have people have a whole “Thanos was right” movement. Because, for some reason, people are no longer smart enough to say the bad guy is bad.

I’m just interested in the story. When did he find the time to learn how to play the organ? I can go take him out in the base game right after.