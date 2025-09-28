3 Nintendo Games That Deserve the Movie or TV Treatment

Nintendo is doubling and tripling down on its characters outside of gaming. With The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and The Legend of Zelda movies on the way, it’s safe to say they’re all in.

But what other franchises could make good viewing experiences? Let’s talk about it…

3. Star Fox

I think this one could go either way: a movie or a TV show. It could work. Anthropomorphic talking animals are never a bad bet with kids. And there’s more than enough story to make something shake.

Just get us enough actual dogfights and it’s all good. Who wouldn’t want to see a bunch of space combat as a fox, frog, falcon, and rabbit attempt to take out an evil space monkey? Sign me up.

2. F-Zero

You know what I miss? Speed Racer. I used to sit up late at night as a kid and stare at every single episode that came on. It was such a gripping show. Every episode had me on the edge of my bed.

F-Zero has some of the same potential as a series. Captain Falcon is a cool enough character to carry a show. And I think the futuristic setting is more than engaging enough to make it work. Plus, that music is elite.

1. Metroid

If you know me, you know Metroid is like Victor Wembanyama, the obvious number one pick. There is so much lore that a TV series would be a must. Now for me? It would need to be animated. I don’t want to see a live-action version. I’m still not trusting Hollywood with that.

Y’all get too up your own a**es about what’s realistic and what isn’t over there. I don’t need that. So, Nintendo, give me the angry pterodactyl boss man of the Space Pirates and don’t change a thing.