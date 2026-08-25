3 No-Skip Alternative Rock Albums From Every Millennial’s Childhood That Will Make You Emotional

Millennials were born between 1981 and 1996. Therefore, millennials are now between the ages of 30 and 45 years old. As we age, we grow more nostalgic for the 90s and 2000s.

These were developmental years not only for millennials, but for pop culture in general. Alternative rock took over and left a lasting mark on all millennials. Including these emotional, no-skip albums from every millennial’s childhood.

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‘superunknown’ by soundgarden

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In 1994, Soundgarden released their fourth studio album, Superunknown. By this point, they were among the “big four” bands that had emerged from the Seattle grunge scene. The album debuted at No. 1 upon release, penning five singles.

Among them, their single “Black Hole Sun” went to No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock chart and No. 2 on Alternative Airplay. What makes this album emotional is singer Chris Cornell‘s untimely suicide on May 18, 2017. This greatly impacted Soundgarden fans, and their lyrical content took on new meanings. Cornell’s mental health was documented throughout their catalog, in songs such as “Fell On Black Days”.

‘mellon collie and the INFINITE sadness’ by the smashing pumpkins

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By 1995, Billy Corgan’s songwriting had become more personal, yet more creative. His masterpiece, Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness, is considered the band’s magnum opus. The double album balances beautiful, elegant, and personal songs such as “Tonight, Tonight” and “1975” and sheer heavy tracks like “Tales Of The Scorched Earth” and their massive hit “Bullet with Butterfly Wings”.

This emotional rollercoaster influenced 2000s emo/screamo bands, as well as contributing to the grunge movement of the 1990s. The Smashing Pumpkins are among the most successful alternative rock groups of the 90s. Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness debuted at No. 1 upon release.

‘the bends’ by radiohead

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Radiohead’s sophomore release, The Bends, is equal parts confusing and deeply emotional at the same time. That’s why millennials loved this 1995 album. Songs such as “Fake Plastic Trees” and “Sweet Spirit (Fade Out)” resonate on a personal, sincere level that’s often inexplicable.

“My Iron Lung” purposefully catered to fans who carried over from their breakthrough hit “Creep”. Thom Yorke detailed fears of abandonment and personal failures in the ballad “High and Dry”, which became an alternative rock radio staple. With The Bends, Radiohead proved they weren’t a one-hit wonder. They would go on to innovate art rock in the late 90s and 2000s.

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