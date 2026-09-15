3 No-Skip Art Rock Albums Turning 20 This Year

In the 2000s, art rock had branched out, infiltrating adjacent genres and vice versa. By 2006, art rock had become the alternative to emo bands that were dominating the alternative charts. Art rock became the alternative to alternative, if that makes sense, and these three no-skip art rock albums from 2006 are turning 20 this year.

‘Black Holes And Revelations’ By Muse

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On July 3, 2006, English rock band Muse released their fourth studio album. It marked a shift in the band’s sound, drawing influences from 80s bands such as Depeche Mode. In the US, Black Holes And Revelations peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 while topping the charts in the UK. The album contained two of the band’s biggest hits. Their lead single, “Supermassive Black Hole”, peaked at No. 6 on the Alternative Airplay chart. A follow-up single, “Starlight”, went to No. 2 on the chart, and No. 1 on the US Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart.

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‘Amputechture’ By The Mars Volta

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Formed in 2001, The Mars Volta is one of the most unique groups to come out of the decade. Their high-energy performances, concept albums, and genre-bending stood out throughout the 2000s. Formed out of the groundbreaking late-90s band At The Drive-In, The Mars Volta took their experimentation into new, untapped terrain. Their third album, Amputechture, debuted at No. 9 and went to No. 5 on the US Top Rock Albums. It sold 400,000 copies by the end of the decade. The Mars Volta has been reunited since 2022, after an initial breakup in 2013.

‘Ganging Up On The Sun’ By Guster

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Guster’s fifth album became the band’s most successful release to this day. Released on June 20, 2006, Ganging Up On The Sun peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard 200 and No. 8 on the US Top Rock Albums chart. The album’s lead single, “One Many Wrecking Machine”, peaked at No. 3 on the Alternative Airplay chart. Their follow-up, “Satellite”, peaked at No. 5 on the chart. On August 9, 2026, Guster performed the entire album at the On The Oceans Festival to celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary.

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