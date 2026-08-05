3 No-Skip Britpop Albums Turning 30 This Year

Britpop undeniably peaked by 1996. Oasis and Blur dominated the charts while clashing with each other publicly. Famously, the Gallagher brothers taunted Blur on stage at the 1998 Brit Awards. In August 1996, Oasis performed for a quarter of a million people at Knebworth, which is the ultimate peak of 90s Britpop.

The Britpop movement wasn’t only Oasis and Blur. Other groups deserve recognition for their Britpop albums that are turning 30 this year. Here are no-skip Britpop albums released in 1996.

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‘COMING UP’ BY SUEDE

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Suede’s third album was also their second No. 1 on the UK Albums chart. With a new lineup, the band penned five top-ten hits on the UK Indie chart. “Trash”, “Beautiful Ones”, and “Saturday Night” all hit No. 1 on the chart, one after another. The album poked at 90s culture, which was celebrity-obsessed, while also poking at British yuppies. All while carrying their prevalent David Bowie influence into the 90s. It’s one of the most successful Britpop releases of the decade.

‘lovelife’ by Lush

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This was the third and final release by Lush. Tragically, drummer Chris Acland took his own life at the end of a tour in October 1996. Lush went on a hiatus and eventually broke up in 1998. The shoegaze, dream pop pioneers went full-on Britpop for Lovelife. It peaked at No. 2 on the UK Independent chart, and No. 8 on the UK Albums chart. “Ladykillers”, the album’s second single, reached No. 18 on the US Modern Rock Tracks.

‘fuzzy logic’ by super furry animals

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Super Furry Animals’ debut album put the Welsh group among Britpop greats in 1996. Each single released took them further up the UK Singles chart. “Something 4 The Weekend” and “If You Don’t Want Me To Destroy You” both peaked at No. 18 on the chart. Super Furry Animals played a crucial role in Cool Cymru. It was a cultural movement in Wales dude to the rise of bands such as Super Furry Animals, Manic Street Preachers, Stereophonics, and Catatonia. These bands’ popularity generated a burst of developments in Welsh art, TV and Film, sports, and politics.

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