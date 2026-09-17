3 No-Skip EDM Albums Turning 15 This Year

By 2011, EDM had fully transitioned from its underground house roots into the mainstream spotlight. EDM artists were headlining major festivals, and albums were racing up the charts. Though this may be hard to believe, 2011 was 15 years ago. Let’s look at three no-skip EDM albums released in 2011 that turn 15 in 2026.

‘Nothing But The Beat’ By David Guetta

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Iconic French DJ and producer David Guetta released his fifth album, Nothing But The Beat, on August 26, 2011. The massive success of four hit singles with landmark collaborations makes this album one of the most important EDM releases of the 2010s. It’s no surprise the album was nominated for Best Dance/Electronica Album at the 54th Grammy Awards.

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The album’s lead single, “She Wolf (Falling To Pieces)” featuring Sia, went to No. 1 on the US Dance Club Songs Chart and No. 1 on the UK Dance Chart. Sia is also featured on the track “Titanium”. Other artists featured on the album include Flo Rida, Nicki Minaj, Taio Cruz, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg, will.i.am, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Akon, Afroman, Jennifer Judson, Jessie J, Timbaland, Dev, and Usher.

‘Audio, Video, Disco’ By Justice

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French electro-house duo Justice released their sophomore album on October 24, 2011. The duo incorporated 1970s and 80s arena rock and prog rock influences into their high-energy dance club tracks. This combination makes the album stand out among other EDM releases, which mostly emulated 70s funk and R&B at the time. Audio, Video, Disco peaked at No. 4 on the US Top Dance Albums chart and No. 2 on the UK Dance Albums chart.

‘Glass Swords’ By Rustie

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Russell Whyte, under the alias Rustie, released a bold debut album in 2011. Glass Swords earned widespread critical acclaim for its innovative sound. EDM listeners felt this was a fresh reset for the genre. Rustie became known as the primary architect of maximalist electronic music in 2011. The Scottish artist successfully bridged the gap between American trap and UK bass. Glass Swords offered 16-bit video game soundscapes with heavy 90s hip-hop influence, contrasting with the post-dubstep movement. It’s what allowed Rustie to stand out and pioneer a new style of EDM called maximalist electronic music.

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