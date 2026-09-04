3 No-Skip Emo Albums Turning 20 This Year

By 2006, emo had broken into the mainstream. Teenagers of the 2000s officially set themselves apart from the 90s, adopting “scene” fashion trends thanks to Hot Topic. Jeans were skinnier than ever, wardrobes were blacker than ever, and across the country, hair was straightened with flat irons daily. Nowadays, millennials are nostalgic for that time in their lives. It’s hard to admit this, but these no-skip emo albums from 2006 are turning 20 this year.

‘the black parade’ by my chemical romance

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Released on October 23, 2006, My Chemical Romance took the throne as the kings of emo. This is why they’re currently selling out arenas across the country on their Long Live The Black Parade tour. 2000s nostalgia is at an all-time high in 2026, and the band has been on a historic run. In 2006, The Black Parade peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and spawned four singles that remain fan favorites, along with the album as a whole. Among them, “Welcome To The Black Parade” became the band’s first No. 1 single in the UK. My Chemical Romance brilliantly followed up on the success of their previous album, Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge.

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‘louder now’ by taking back sunday

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Among the bands that helped break emo into the mainstream, Taking Back Sunday’s third album became their magnum opus. Released on April 25, 2006, Louder Now debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Its lead single, “MakeDamnSure”, became one of the band’s signature hits. It peaked at No. 8 on the Alternative Airplay chart in March 2006. It was the second and last album to feature guitarist and vocalist Fred Mascherino, who left the band in 2006 due to family commitments. In July 2025, Mascherino returned to the band on a summer tour as a fill-in.

‘don’t you fake it’ by the red jumpsuit apparatus

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The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus’ debut album, Don’t You Fake It, was released on July 18, 2006. Their lead single, “Face Down”, brought attention to domestic violence. It peaked at No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100 and ties with 30 Seconds to Mars “The Kill” for the longest-running track on the US Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart without reaching No. 1. The band penned many fan favorites on this debut, including “False Pretense”, “Atrophy”, and “Your Guardian Angel”. Additionally, the album contains a hidden track, “The Grimm Goodbye”, for those who would wait at the end of their CD. Hidden tracks are now a thing of the past, and The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus planted a great one at the end.

Photo by Matthew Simmons/WireImage for AOL Music