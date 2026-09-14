3 No-Skip Emo Albums Turning 30 This Year

The second wave of emo occurred between 1992 and 2001. By 1996, emo had become more defined and was about to transition into the 2000s, when it invaded the mainstream. But in 1996, emo hadn’t broken through yet and was still lying below the alternative radar. It was a monumental year for emo, though, and these no-skip emo albums are turning 30 this year.

‘Do You Know Who You Are?’ By Texas Is The Reason

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Though this is the only album released by Texas Is The Reason, it’s one of the most influential to come out of the second wave of emo. Bands such as Dashboard Confessional, Citizen, and Basement have directly credited the group as a primary influence. The album’s title comes from reports that these were the final words heard by John Lennon just before his assassination. Texas Is The Reason broke up shortly after the release, as tension grew over the possibility of signing to a major label. Before that, they were considered the “next big thing.”

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‘Static Prevails’ By Jimmy Eat World

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Many associate Jimmy Eat World with their 2001 album Bleed American. But the band had three albums during the second wave of emo. Their 1996 sophomore release, Static Prevails, is an often-overlooked staple of 90s emo. It was the band’s first major label release. There’s youthfulness to their vocals, while you can hear the band start to establish their signature sound early on. The album has front-to-back underrated tracks that are among fans’ favorites, though the album failed to chart.

‘The Power Of Failing’ By Mineral

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Often praised as a holy grail of 90s emo, Mineral’s “The Power Of Failing” is among the most important emo songs released during the decade. The band was closely associated with Midwest emo, though they’re actually from Houston, Texas. Mineral broke up shortly after the album’s release, with a follow-up released posthumously in 1998. Starting in 2014, the band frequently reunited for anniversary tours and festival appearances but officially concluded this in 2025 with a final farewell.

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