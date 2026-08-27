3 No-Skip Hip-Hop Albums Turning 35

Not to make all the millennials reading this feel old, but 1991 was 35 years ago. This decade-defining year notoriously saw grunge and alternative break through into the mainstream. Hip-hop and rap were transforming as well. These four no-skip hip-hop albums turn 35 in 2026.

‘BREAKING ATOMS’ by MAIN SOURCE

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On July 23, 1991, Main Source released their debut hip-hop album, Breaking Atoms. The American/Canadian group featured Large Professor, K-Cut, and Sir Scratch. Their golden-age East Coast approach incorporated jazz and soul samples throughout. Their second single, “Looking At The Front Door”, is an emotional reflection piece about a failing relationship. It went to No. 1 on the US Hot Rap Songs chart. The album itself peaked at No. 40 on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

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‘APOCALYPSE 91… the enemy strikes black’ by Public Enemy

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Hardcore hip-hop group Public Enemy released their fourth studio album on October 1, 1991. They were fresh off their collaboration with thrash metal band Anthrax. Together, the groups put a spin on their 1988 “Bring The Noise”. This version, “Bring Tha Noize”, was a huge success for both groups. Subsequently, their fourth album went No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Their single “Shut ‘Em Down” hit No. 1 on the Top Rap Songs chart in early 1992.

‘The Low End Theory’ by a tribe called quest

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A Tribe Called Quest released their sophomore album on September 24, 1991. Primarily produced by member Q-Tip, the album features minimalist sounds. While the album peaked at No. 45 on the Billboard 200, it went to No. 13 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Its lead single, “Check The Rhime,” peaked at No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart. A follow-up single, “Jazz (We’ve Got)”, peaked at No. 19. Lastly, “Scenario” peaked at No. 6 on the chart.

The Low End Theory is recognized as one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time, bridging the gap between jazz and hip-hop. The album is also credited with launching Busta Rhymes’ solo career after contributing a guest verse on “Scenario”.

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