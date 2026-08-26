3 No-Skip Indie Rock Albums Turning 25 This Year

In the 1980s, the term “indie” took on a new meaning. Instead of simply categorizing records distributed by independent labels, it became a descriptive term for a genre beyond that. Bands such as R.E.M. and The Smiths used melodic and jangly guitar, mixed with authentic songwriting, which became defined as indie rock. Indie rock as a genre grew throughout the 1990s and into the 2000s. These indie rock albums from 2001 are turning 25 this year.

‘white blood cells’ by the white stripes

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The White Stripes take on indie rock blended elements of blues, punk rock, and garage rock. Their third album, White Blood Cells, was the band’s breakthrough release on July 3, 2001. Recorded in only three days, the duo sought to capture their raw energy. Costing only $5000 to make, the album charted in nine countries. In the US, it peaked at No. 61 on the Billboard 200 and No. 55 on the UK Albums chart. With three successful singles, “Hotel Yorba”, “Fell In Love With A Girl”, and “Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground”, Jack and Meg white became leading figures of the early 2000s indie rock movement.

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‘Oh, inverted world’ by the shins

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In 2001, The Shins released their debut album on a small label, Omnibus. Ahead of the album, they released their lead single “New Slang”. It caught the attention of Sub Pop Records, which then offered The Shins a record deal. Therefore, Oh, Inverted World was highly anticipated upon release. Later, Sub Pop re-released the album under their label. Singer/songwriter James Mercer penned eloquent and accessible tracks such as “Caring Is Creepy” and “Know Your Onion!” His exceptional lyricism stood out amongst other indie rock of the era, with a unique vocal flow and style. “New Slang” had a resurgence in popularity when it was featured in the 2004 film Garden State.

‘yankee hotel foxtrot’ by wilco

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Wilco’s fourth album, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, was riddled with internal issues, yet became the band’s most commercially successful release. Their label, Reprise, rejected the album, which was finished by mid-2001. Due to this, Wilco acquired the rights and released the album themselves through their own website on September 29, 2001. Months later, they signed with Nonesuch Records, which gave the album a proper release on April 23, 2002. It peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard 200, becoming Wilco’s best-selling release.

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