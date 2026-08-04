3 No-Skip Pop Albums Turning 20 This Year

These three albums aren’t really what you might consider pop all the way down. Part of their strength as no-skip albums is that they dabble in so many different elements and styles. They’re celebrating their 20th anniversaries in 2026, so let’s take a look back at just three of the many great pop albums that came out in 2006.

‘Fur and Gold’ by bat For Lashes

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Natasha Khan, aka Bat for Lashes, released her debut album Fur and Gold in September 2006. This no-skip pop offering often delves into indie-electronic territory, creating a grittier art-pop sound than a more straightforward pop record. Bat for Lashes has continued in that lane through the years, and Fur and Gold is a great example of her more humble beginnings.

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Khan was praised at the time for her Kate Bush/Björk-esque vocal style, and it’s an element that still comes up in retrospective reviews. But Bat for Lashes is interesting in that Khan doesn’t really sound like she’s emulating Bush or Björk exactly. She does, however, embody the more avant-garde individualism of those two artists. In a fascinatingly contradictory idea, they become similar through their uniqueness.

‘Goodnight and Have a Pleasant Tomorrow’ by The Brobecks

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Goodnight and Have a Pleasant Tomorrow was released in April 2006 as The Brobecks’ third album, but also their first recorded in an actual studio instead of a basement. As such, there’s a much bigger instrumental arrangement and a fuller sound. It’s not a straight-up-and-down pop record, but there’s an interesting blend of sonic brightness and melodrama across these 12 tracks.

The Brobecks were under considerable personal stress and industry pressure around this time. Two crucial band members quit the year before, and vocalist Dallon Weekes would later admit that he actually didn’t like this album at all. The other band members had conflicting feelings as well. With everything going on, no one really gave it their full effort. But despite, or even because of its context, this album serves as an important stepping stone for The Brobecks.

‘Like Drawing Blood’ by Gotye

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Many of us remember when Gotye released “Somebody That I Used to Know” in 2011 and became reduced to a one-hit wonder. But before all that, he dropped Like Drawing Blood in May 2006. This no-skip pop album is layered and eclectic, with Gotye attempting a bold mix of musical styles but never once missing. Like Drawing Blood is truly masterful, and if your only experience with Gotye is “Somebody That I Used to Know”, you’re doing yourself a disservice.

Like Drawing Blood sounds much bigger than it is, through Gotye’s clever blend of sound, style, and layered vocals. At once ambient, neurotic, and adventurous, this album is a journey through dark-pop soundscapes of increasingly varied narratives. In short, it’s captivating, even with the distance of 20 years.

Photo by Gary Wolstenholme/Redferns