3 No-Skip Pop Albums Turning 30 This Year

In many ways, pop releases in 1996 foreshadowed what pop would become in the new millennium. Pop music went unapologetically into a new era of expression. Pop stars created a craze around them, and fandom was out of control. These pop albums were larger than life, and we can’t believe they’re turning 30 in 2026.

‘spice’ by the spice girls

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Having sold more than 25 million copies worldwide, this album remains one of the best-selling albums by a female group in history. Their debut single, “Wannabe”, shot to No. 1 in over 20 countries and is among the best-selling singles of all time. Young girls everywhere attached their identity to one of the five Spice Girls. They not only generated hits, but they took fashion in a different direction. Fashion of the early 2000s became heavily influenced by the girl group. “Wanna Be” was followed by three more chart-topping hits: “Say You’ll Be There”, “2 Become 1”, and “Mama/Who Do You Think You Are”.

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‘backstreet boys’ by backstreet boys

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The era of boy bands was on the rise in 1996. Backstreet Boys were one of the first groups to generate a die-hard fanbase. Their debut was released a full year before NSYNC’s debut, whom they famously rivaled throughout the late 90s and early 2000s. It was an edge that Backstreet Boys fans have carried for decades. Their band was first.

Backstreet Boys’ debut wasn’t an immediate success in the US. Their debut single, “We’ve Got It Goin’ On”, was a success in Europe but failed to break through into the US market. Therefore, their debut wasn’t released in the US until 1997. Backstreet’s Back, the group’s sophomore album, brought significant attention back to their debut.

‘sheryl crow’ by sheryl crow

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Though Sheryl Crow is primarily rock mixed with roots music, she blended elements of pop into her work. Her pop sensibilities are what turned her sophomore self-titled record into a chart-crossing success. The album’s lead single, “If It Makes You Happy”, peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Adult Alternative Airplay chart. Additionally, the single hit No. 4 on the Pop Airplay chart in 1996. Not many artists of the 1990s charted across the major charts like this.

“Everyday Is A Winding Road” generated similar results, peaking at No. 4 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart. “A Change Would Do You Good” hit No. 1 on the Adult Alternative Airplay chart, while peaking at No. 5 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart. Sheryl Crow received praise for her mass appeal and became one of the world’s biggest solo artists going into the new millennium.

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